Where Is Gavin RDR2? Read About The Most Coveted Mystery In RDR2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the aggressive ventures by Rockstar and they have conveyed perhaps the best game out there today. RDR2 is such a tremendous, rich, and assorted game, that players are known to forget about time while playing the game. Other than the enormous campaign of the game, RDR2 has a colossal open world, with activities for days. Players can circumvent chasing, illuminate puzzles of a region, and significantly more.

RDR2 is packed with mysteries and secrets and Rockstar knows their way around creating these mysteries. GTA V, which released in 2013, still has mysteries that are surfacing 7 years later, so for sure there are a plethora of mysteries still to be uncovered in RDR2. One of the mysteries that players have been wondering about is -- Where is Gavin in RDR2?

Also read: Watch Dogs Legion Strategy Guide; Starter Tips And Tricks For Players

Also read: Watch Dogs Legion Secret Characters; How To Find The Most Secretive Characters In Game?

Where is Gavin in Red Dead Redemption 2?

While wandering the streets of RDR2 or just venturing out in the wild, players will come across a man called Nigel. This man will be found shouting at the top of his lungs, looking for a lost friend called Gavin. This character is really worried about the safety of his friend and is trying his best to look for him. When the player approaches Nigel, they see that the character looks worn down and very stressed. Nigel mentioned that he has been looking for Gavin for years now. The character looks like they are at the end of their wits trying to find their beloved friend and is asking anyone and everyone to help look for Gavin.

This has become one of the most famous mysteries of RDR2 and in the whole gaming industry, with players still trying to solve the conundrum that has taken place with Nigel. There have been some players that seem to have found the character, but there’s no hard evidence for that. Players are still trying to find this lost character and have come up with some theories of Gavin’s whereabouts.

Theory no. 1: Nigel provides three clues for Gavin, one that he has a sense of humor, second that he’s a big guy and third, he’s from London. Players think that Trelawny could be Gavin as he matches all the attributes and has a reputation for constantly disappearing in the game.

Theory no. 2: Players believe that the giant hiding in the cave could also be Gavin as he mentions that he is a big character and is known for his sense of humor but lacks the cockney accent.

Theory no. 3: Players believe that Gavin does not exist in the game is just a figment of Nigel’s imagination. Some past trauma has made Nigel leave for a journey looking for his lost imaginary friend. Some people also believe that Gavin could be Nigel’s second identity. This theory has been derived when the player decides to kill Nigel and loot him. Upon looting him the player finds a letter from Tom to Nigel, mentioning how happy he is to know that Nigel and Gavin have become rich businessmen in America. The letter also mentions the passing of Nigel’s Father and only talks about Gavin’s mother. In the end, Tom has also mentioned a person saying odd things about Nigel.

This has become one of the most plausible theories in the game for Gavin’s whereabouts. But, you never know, Gavin still might need to be rescued in the game, so keep searching!

Also read: Watch Dogs Legion: Can You Recruit The Queen? Is Recruiting Her Majesty A Possibility?

Also read: Watch Dogs Legion Character Customisation: How To Customise Characters In Game?