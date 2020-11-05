Dragon Quest Builders 2 For Nintendo Switch - Here Is The Complete Review Of The Game

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is an action role-playing sandbox game (much like Minecraft in the sandbox category) which is developed by Square Enix and Omega Force together, and published by Square Enix. The game came out originally for the Nintendo Switch platform, then later on migrated to PS4 and Microsoft Windows. Continue reading to know all about the Dragon Quest Builders 2.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 for Nintendo Switch

Dragon Quest Builders 2 Switch Review

Developer: Square Enix/Omega Force

Publisher: Square Enix/Nintendo

Platform played: PS4

Availability: Out July 12th on PS4 and Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is considered one of the best RPGs of the last few years, and it was thought that no game would be able to match the success that it had received. Dragon Quest Builders 2 was released in Japan at the end of last year and this was a follow-up title to the original Dragon Quest which released in the year 2016. The original game had already made its mark in the gaming community by combining together the gameplay of Minecraft and the Zelda series.

In the game, the character is stranded on land where a building is outlawed, and it is now the responsibility of the character to bring back life to this place by using all the creativity he can and use the wild as much as possible for gathering resources to build back your base up and attract more citizens, which will keep providing them with facilities steadily and in turn keep them happy.

The game received the following review ratings by major critics:

85% by Metacritic

8.8/10 by IGN.com

84% by PC Gamer

Dragon Quest Builders 2 PC Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 7 SP1 / 8.1 / 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 3 1300X or above | Intel® Core™ i3-3225 or above

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon™ HD 7750 (2GB) / NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 640 (2GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 12 GB available space

Additional Notes: Network: Broadband Internet Connection Expected Framerate: 30 FPS @ 1280x720 / Graphics preset: “Low”.

Recommended Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 3 1300X or above | Intel® Core™ i7-3770 or above

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX Vega 56 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 12 GB available space

Additional Notes: Network: Broadband Internet Connection Expected Framerate: 60 FPS @ 1920x1080 / Graphics preset: “High”. Depending on the monitor and PC graphics card environment and setup used, this title can expand its display resolution to 4K. Please adjust graphics options to match with your PC environments when playing on 4K resolutions.

