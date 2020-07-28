What Is E1 Punch Card In Fortnite And How To Complete The Objective?

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 released last month and introduced a whole new aquatic theme. This allowed fans to participate in a lot of new activities, including the new set of weekly challenges that players could complete to level up the Fortnite Battle Pass. As part of the season, developers also introduced a range of Punch Cards across categories, thereby replacing the Battle Medals system, which we have seen in the earlier Fortnite seasons.

All of the Fortnite Season 3 Punch Cards will introduce players to a new set of challenges which they will need to complete to earn some XP. Some of these challenges can be a bit tricky and take up longer than you may expect, while others are pretty straightforward and should be completed in no time. There are a total of 52 punch cards available right now; however, it is likely that we see some new additions as we progress. You will receive rewards in the form of XP throughout the season by completing these objectives.

What is the E1 Punch Card in Fortnite?

The E1 Punch Card in Fortnite represents ‘Weapon Whisperer.’ This tasks you with eliminating the enemies using a different set of weapons. These include a Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, and Explosives. All you need to do is individually grab these weapons and start taking out your opponents. As for the explosive, you can use one of any kind.

This category will task you with scoring further eliminations as you continue to progress in the game. The next task will be called the 'Bullseye' and will require you to take down enemies using just the Sniper Rifle. Here, you will need to grab a sniper and get multiple eliminations in stages:

Stage 1 eliminations - 3

Stage 1 eliminations - 10

Stage 1 eliminations - 25

Stage 1 eliminations - 100

Stage 1 eliminations - 500

Stage 1 eliminations - 1,000

After completing the above objectives, you will be presented with more Punch Cards. You can check out the complete list of Punch Cards in the following video.

