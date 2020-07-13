E3 2020 Date, Schedule, Games And Live Streaming Guide For July

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, also known as E3, is among the most popular trade events for the video game industry. The event allows game developers, publishers, and manufacturers to showcase their titles and products that go on sale in the upcoming year. The event usually serves as a centre point for the summer, and you will be able to catch the entire event online from the comfort of your home.

Due to the COVID-19 concerns, the ESA had to be cancelled for this year. And while a physical convention won’t be taking place, video game companies have planned live streams and other online alternatives to get across their huge announcements.

Also Read | How To Get Watch Dogs 2 Free: Download Guide For Users Who Missed Ubisoft Forward

Below you'll find the dates and times for every summer game event: the press conferences and other live streams that have replaced E3. Past that, we've laid out what games and announcements we might see during some of the biggest showcases of the summer.

E3 2020 date and schedule

E3 2020 schedule Conference Date (UK) UK time (BST) EU time (CEST) East Coast US time (EDT) West Coast US time (PDT) Stadia Connect Tuesday, July 14 To be confirmed To be confirmed To be confirmed To be confirmed Xbox Games Showcase Thursday, July 23 5:00 PM 6:00 PM 10:00 AM 09:00 AM TennoCon 2020 Saturday, August 1 To be confirmed To be confirmed To be confirmed To be confirmed

Also Read | Costume Design Contest In Free Fire: How To Participate And What Are Prizes?

E3 2020 online - Live streams

Stadia Connect

Google has confirmed that a new Stadia Connect event is on the way. The live stream is scheduled to air on Tuesday, July 14, however, the company is yet to disclose the exact time of the event. The event will give fans a look at some of the major titles coming to cloud gaming service later this year. While the timing has not been revealed yet, the live stream will be available on Google's official Stadia YouTube channel.

Our next Stadia Connect arrives on July 14! Join us for a look at some of the games coming to Stadia later this year. https://t.co/y8do0Vi2p2 pic.twitter.com/o23mjuosXE — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) June 17, 2020

Xbox Games Showcase

Microsoft has announced a new Xbox Games Showcase event that will give fans a look at the upcoming first-party games coming to the next-gen Xbox Series X console. The event will feature some of the highly-anticipated launch titles such as the Halo Infinite, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, and a bunch of other games from the Xbox Games Studios.

Also Read | Free Fire Advance Server OB 23: Step By Step Guide To Download OB 23

TennoCon 2020

Digital Extremes' showcase of Warframe, TennoCon, has been moved from its original date of July 11 to August 1. Digital Extremes has stated that the delay will allow them to put on the best possible show and deliver the magic of TennoCon to the fans worldwide. A complete schedule will be announced later this month.

Also Read | 'The Last Of Us 2' Controversy: Why Is Abby Getting So Much Hate On The Internet?

Image credits: Den of Geek