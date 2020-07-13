How To Get Watch Dogs 2 Free: Download Guide For Users Who Missed Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft recently held a digital preference conference called the Ubisoft Forward where it made several announcements around its upcoming video games. The company also announced that it will be giving away free downloads of Watch Dogs 2 to users who watched the live event and logged into their Uplay accounts. Unfortunately, most of the users were having trouble logging into their UPlay accounts as they attempted to claim their free copy of Watch Dogs 2.

How to get Watch Dogs 2 free?

It now appears that Ubisoft will be giving away Watch Dogs 2 to all users who have a Uplay account, even those who weren’t able to log into their accounts. Ubisoft had stated that it was aware of the login issues faced by users and that it was working to resolve the problem during the broadcast.

Ubisoft also posted a tweet through its official Ubisoft Support handle confirming that the Ubisoft Forward rewards will be given out even to those users who were not able to log in during the event. So, if you weren’t able to catch the event live or missed the promotion entirely, it is likely that you will still receive a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 anyway.

Watch Dogs 2 download

Ubisoft has now launched a new webpage where all the Uplay account holders can log in to claim the promised rewards. You need to click on the link here to claim Watch Dogs 2. The free copy of the video game will be available to users a day after the event, according to the Ubisoft FAQ section for the free copy of Watch Dogs 2.

As part of the Ubisoft Forward event, the French video game company also gave fans a detailed look at Watch Dogs: Legion, the third instalment in the Watch Dogs series. The free giveaway doesn't come as surprise as Ubisoft is looking to hype up the franchise as much as possible. It is likely that the enticing offer of a free Watch Dogs 2 will prompt people who are unfamiliar with the series to consider a taste of the thrilling action-adventure video game before its highly anticipated sequel comes out in October this year.

Image credits: Ubisoft