Free Fire Advance Server OB 23: Step By Step Guide To Download OB 23

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular titles in the battle royale genre with millions of fans around the world. The game developers generally test out the upcoming features in the game in a closed server, called the Advance Server, before releasing them globally. The last OB22 update was a massive hit among Free Fire fans, and now Garena is getting ready for the next big update – Free Fire OB 23 Advance Server.

Registering for Free Fire Advance Server OB 23

Users have already started registering for the Free Fire Advance Server OB23 and the process will go on till July 19, 2020. To participate in the early phase and download Free Fire OB23 Advance Server, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Free Fire Advance Server at the link here.

Step 2: Scroll down and look for the option 'Login via Facebook'. Click on it to link the two accounts.

Once you have successfully logged in, it will take you to the registration page. Here, you need to fill out all the required details including your name, e-mail, and contact number.

Step 3: After filling the registration form, hit the 'Submit' button and a download page will appear on the screen. You will be able to download the Free Fire OB23 Advance Server APK starting July 15, 2020.

Step 4: You can visit the page on July 15, and an APK file will be available for download. Just click on the 'Download APK' button to download the file on your device.

Once the file is downloaded, go to the 'Downloads' folder on your phone and click on the downloaded file to install it.

Step 5: Authorize the device to install apps from unknown sources by navigating to your phone settings. Here's what you need to follow – Settings > Safety, and Privacy > Install apps from Unknown Sources.

Once installed, open the app and click on the 'Sign in' option to login using your linked Facebook account.

The update will be available only for users on the Android platform where they can provide developers with their feedback on all the new content and features. Garena uses these user feedbacks and reviews to implement the necessary changes to the game. The registrations for the Free Fire OB 23 Advance Server are done in two batches and the server opens with the second batch of the registrations.

Image credits: Garena Free Fire