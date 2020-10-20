Rocket League Update 1.85 Patch Notes Bring Haunted Hallows And Important Bug Fixes

Rocket League is one of the popular free-to-play vehicular soccer games right now and it continues to get better. Psyonix has rolled out a new Rocket League 1.85 patch update which brings a slew of new content to the game and also implements a number of important bug fixes. Along with the Rocket League update, developers are also bringing back the Haunted Hallows Halloween event which will allow fans to unlock a bunch of new content including the Rocket League Ghostbusters themed items. The update is live across all platforms and can be installed right now. So, let us quickly walk you through the Rocket League patch notes.

Rocket League patch notes 1.85

Here is a list of all the changes that will be implemented with the new Rocket League 1.85 update:

New Content

Blueprints

Season 1 Series Blueprints will be available after online matches as drops.

Changes and Updates

Tournaments

Once a teammate votes to leave during a match, the ‘Leave Tournament’ button will become red

At the end of a match, the Leave Tournament button won't be usable until a player reaches the post-match screen; disabling the button during the podium, progression, and drop screens will ensure that the player does not leave the tournament early enough to receive a temporary Tournament Ban

Time limit on Tournament Finals Series has been removed

General

Colouring on Free and Premium Challenges has been adjusted

Bug Fixes

The bloom intensity on a number of different Wheels (Xbox One) has been fixed.

Stat tracking for double demolitions has been adjusted

The trade status of a number of non-common items has been fixed

Bots joining a match in progress will now use Boost as normal

Several bugs preventing Challenges Menu navigation and Challenge claiming have been fixed

The shading covering scoreboard during goal replays has now been removed

Fixed a bug that was causing other player’s Accolades to appear on the post-match screen

The Haunted Hallows event is scheduled to kick off on October 20 at 9 AM PT. The event will run until November 2 at 6 PM PT, allowing fans to participate in a number of game modes and challenges. The various challenges during this event will also reward players with Rocket League Ghostbusters themed items.

Image credits: Rocket League