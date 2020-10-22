Where To Find Candy In Fortnite: The Best Locations To Find Halloween Candies

Fortnite is back with the festive Halloween event that is set to run over two weeks. The event has been dubbed "Fortnitemares" and it brings along a new batch of special challenges which will be available for players across all platforms. Participating in these challenges will allow fans an opportunity to earn plenty of XP and a bunch of other exciting rewards. Interestingly, you don't require a Battle Pass to take up these challenges and reap all the benefits.

One of the Fortnitemares challenges available today requires players to consume several candies from across the island. The challenge is fairly simple, however, players may have trouble locating all the Candy locations on the map. So, if you are having problems finding the Fortnite Candy locations yourself, this guide will show you exactly where you need to be looking.

Also Read | Fortnite Skull Trooper Challenges: List Of All Challenges To Unlock Back Bling

Where to find Candy in Fortnite?

With the new Fortnitemares event, there are many locations on the island where you find the candy buckets. However, one of the best places to begin your journey is by heading over to the new 'Hey Boo Halloween Store', which is essentially a new POI that features all the Halloween-themed items. If you land at this store, you will find a good amount of Candy buckets from the location alone. Apart from the candies, you will also find plenty of loots here.

Other top Fortnite Candy locations

If you still need more candies, you can also check other popular named locations across the map including Doom's Domain, Holly Hedges, Retail Row, and Slurpy Swamp. Regardless of the location, the only things you need to be looking for are houses or structures that have Halloween-themed decorations. Just make your way towards these houses and look for little candy buckets that are placed outside or inside the house. Once you find the buckets, just pickaxe them and consume the candies after placing them in your inventory. Your goal is to consume a total of 25 candies.

Also Read | How To Become Shadow In Fortnite And Haunt Your Opponents?

Fortnite will be rolling out a set of new Fortnitemares challenges in coming days. These include dealing damage with a Possessed Vehicle, eliminating Shadow Midas, and visiting Witch Shacks, among others.

Also Read | Destiny 2 Patch Notes 2.9.2.2 To Implement Much-needed Hotfixes

Also Read | Warzone And Modern Warfare Update: Haunting Of Verdansk Event Patch Notes

Image credits: UltraUnit17 | YouTube