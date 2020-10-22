How To Get Golden Pumpkin In Rocket League Haunted Hallows Event?

Psyonix has finally introduced fans to the much-anticipated Haunted Hallows Halloween event which brings a slew of Ghostbusters themed unlockables and other exciting items available through the item shop. One of the items that fans can earn as free rewards are Golden Pumpkins. The game is offering plenty of Golden Pumpkins on a single account throughout the event. Once you have this collectable, you can use it to unlock a bunch of other items within the game. These include the Nitro, Turbo, and Vindicator series of cosmetics. Here's a look at how to get Golden Pumpkin in Rocket League.

How to get Golden Pumpkin in Rocket League?

If you are looking to get free Golden Pumpkins in Rocket League, you simply need to play 20 matches online. Players can participate in these challenges for a total of five times to be able to unlock five Golden Pumpkins. While it will obviously consume a good amount of time, you should be able to complete these challenges within a few hours.

The Haunted Hallows Halloween event has also brought tons of other exciting challenges for players which allows them to unlock various items that are based around the event. Some of the biggest highlights include the Ghostbusters Wheels, Mood Slime Boost and others. However, these challenges need to be completed within the specified time period. Apart from these items, fans can also purchase plenty of other items via the in-game shop.

The new Haunted Hallows Halloween event update is available across all major platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store. The event will be live until November 2, at 6 PM PDT. Psyonix has also added two new game modes for the Haunted Hallows Halloween event which include the Haunted Heatseaker and Spike Rush. The Haunted Heatseeker game mode is already live on all gaming platforms, whereas the Spike Rush mode will only be available starting October 26. Both of these are limited-time game modes and will be available throughout the event.

