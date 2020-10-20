Rocket League Version Mismatch Error: What It Means And How To Fix It?

Rocket League continues to make waves in the online gaming community despite being released over five years ago. The online multiplayer game recently became free-to-play across various platforms and added an array of new content to the title with fresh updates. However, players may often be greeted with a Rocket League version mismatch error every time they update the game.

Also Read | Where Is Bunker 11 In Warzone? How To Enter The Fabled Bunker?

What is Rocket League version mismatch error?

After the recent Rocket League update, you may run into a version mismatch error, preventing you to proceed any further. The error simply indicates that you are running an earlier version of the game which is no longer supported. So, if you are facing this issue, all you need to do is install the latest Rocket League update on your gaming console on PC. If your gaming console or PC doesn't auto-update to the latest version, you just need to restart it and boot the title again.

Also Read | How To Crossplay In Rocket League? Step-by-step Gilde To Enable Cross Platform Gaming

Rocket League is now available as a free-to-play title across the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC platforms. The video game also comes with crossplay support, allowing fans on different platforms to matchmake or challenge their friends. Along with the cross-play support, the video game company also introduced cross-platform progression support. With the cross-progression feature, gamers can now share the in-game progressions and other records between different platforms.

Also Read | Rocket League 'Llama Rama' Fortnite Event: Rewards, Challenges, Start Date And Time

How to download Rocket League on PC?

Rocket League is now available on Windows PC via the Epic Games Store. Here's how you can download the game on your PC for free:

Step 1: The first thing you need to do is head over to the Epic Games Store and log into your account. (If you don't have an account, you can create one at the link here).

Step 2: Once you are signed in, install the Epic Games launcher by clicking on the 'Get Epic Games' button.

Step 3: Now search for 'Rocket League' on the Epic Games Store and claim your free copy.

Step 4: The last step is to download the game once it's added to your Epic Games Library.

Also Read | Cold War: Best M16 Loadout To Enhance The Weapon's Capabilities

Image credits: Rocket League