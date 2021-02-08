How To Tame A Boar In Valheim? Where To Find Boars In Valheim?

Coffee Stain Publishing's Valheim has become one of the most talked-about video games since arriving in early access just a few days ago. The multiplayer co-op survival game allows players to craft various items, make farm food, build castles, and more. During the campaign, you will encounter a number of monsters that will randomly spawn at different locations.

Apart from these deadly creatures, you will also come across various wild animals through your journey. Of the many creatures you will encounter, Boars are among the very first animal species that you will find during the gameplay. Luckily, you can tame these Boars and use them for crafting various recipes and obtaining raw meat. However, if you are new to the game, you must be wondering where you can actually find these Boars and how to tame them. So, let us quickly walk you through the complete Bore taming process in this Valheim guide.

How to tame a Boar in Valheim?

If you are looking to tame a Boar, you will need to do feed them items like carrots, mushrooms or berries from the forest. It is suggested that you have at least 20 of these items, however, you might need a lot more if you are interested in breeding them. Make your way to the woods and you should find plenty of these items. Once you have collected enough of these, they will go into your inventory.

The next thing you need to do is search for Boars. These wild pigs can be seen roaming around in the Meadows biome. To find the Boar, you simply need to go towards the animal and drop the food items on the floor. Make sure that you drop it at a place where it can be easily spotted by the Boar. You also need to be careful as they will likely attack you if you get much closer. Once it sees the items, it will start consuming it.

Valheim is now available on the PC platform via Steam Store. The co-op survival game can be purchased for ₹529 in early access, however, it is yet to get a full release.

Image credits: Coffee Stain Publishing