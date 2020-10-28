Elite Dangerous Patch Notes 1.51: Horizons Now Get Added To The Base Game

Back in 2014, a space flight simulation game called Elite Dangerous was developed and published by Frontier Developments. After that, Elite Dangerous: Horizons was launched after one year. Players could experience features like planetary landings in this simulation game, which allowed them to travel seamlessly from space to any part on the surface of beautifully simulated planets and moons and a full-scale Milky Way galaxy. Continue reading to know all about the Elite Dangerous latest news.

Elite Dangerous Patch Notes

Elite Dangerous was originally launched in 2014 and was one of the very first fully immersive and massive Virtual Reality compatible space-based simulator. On October 27, 2020, it released its biggest DLC for all the players who already own the base version of the game. On top of it, it is completely free.

Frontier Developments who are the creators of Elite Dangerous had announced last month about making Elite Dangerous: Horizons as freely available to the players. Previously this DLC was a separate expansion that is not added to the base game.

Before this Elite dangerous update, the cost of Horizons was $30. This was aside from the $30 price of the base game. This latest free update will include all of the supported platforms, including PC (SteamVR, Oculus PC), Xbox and PlayStation 4.

Greetings Commanders,



Due to the Horizons fold down today we will not be streaming Elite Dangerous at 15:00 (UTC). However, please tune in Thursday for some very special Halloween LIVESTREAMS on YouTube and Twitch.https://t.co/1zOc24murmhttps://t.co/Q5qfDqbgzR



o7 pic.twitter.com/s9n23agOuk — Elite Dangerous (@EliteDangerous) October 27, 2020

For all the players who have already purchased Horizons before it became a freely available DLC (there are more than a million players who have paid for this DLC), Frontier game company is making sure that these players do not feel frustrated after the game became free. As a token of appreciation and for saying thanks to these players, the developers are rewarding them with an exclusive azure ship paint colour which will be compatible with all the ships that are currently in the game.

This beautiful cosmetic reward is going to be the only Horizons feature that will stay exclusive to the players who had owned this expansion before it was incorporated into the game. So the ones who didn't purchase this add-on DLC before October 26 will not be able to get their hands on this exclusive cosmetic.

