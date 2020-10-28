How To Get Cosmog In Crown Tundra Expansion? When Does It Evolve?

Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra expansion has finally arrived and it brings along plenty of new content and features for the fans. These include new places of exploration, tons of hidden items, new quests and riddles, among many others. The new Crown Tundra DLC also brings more than 200 Pokemon from earlier generations. Players can also hunt down a multitude of legendary Pokemon creatures as they dive into the campaign.

Also Read | How To Get Regieleki In Pokemon Sword And Shield The Crown Tundra DLC?

The Cosmog is one of the legendary Pokemon creatures that players can capture in the latest DLC. A number of trainers have been trying to catch this generation seven Sun and Moon Pokemon; however, not many have been able to successfully capture it. So, let us quickly show you how and where to get Cosmog in the latest Crown Tundra expansion.

Also Read | How To Get Regidrago In Pokemon Sword And Shield The Crown Tundra DLC?

How to get Cosmog?

If you are looking to catch Cosmog in the new Crown Tundra DLC, you will first need to fight either Glastrier or Spectrier out of Freezington. Once you have done that, you need to visit an old woman's house in the village. The house will be located right opposite a small farm in the village area.

Once you have found the house, you just need to speak with the old woman and she will immediately offer you to take Cosmog, also known as Fwoofy. This is because she is looking for a proper trainer to whom she should hand over this legendary Pokemon. And once you approach her, she will realise that you are indeed the right trainer to have this Pokemon.

Also Read | How To Get Victini In Pokemon Sword And Shield The Crown Tundra DLC?

The Cosmog can also evolve into other Pokemon creatures which include the Solgaleo or Lunala. However, it is worth noting that evolving the Pokemon into Solgaleo is exclusive to the Pokemon Sword version, while evolving it into Lunala is exclusive to the Pokemon Shield version at level 53. However, it will also evolve into Cosmog as soon as you reach level 43.

So, once you have this Pokemon creature, you will need to make sure that you evolve it into any of the above Pokemon creatures to unlock its full potential.

Also Read | How Many People Play Roblox? How To Play Roblox Games On PC?

Image credits: Nintendo