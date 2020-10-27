Genshin Impact Gets A Hint About Another New Character Albedo; Read Details

Genshin Impact is nearing towards its first major update in November. Along with a new map, character changes, and the addition of some new 4-star and 5-star characters as well, one newly speculated character known as Albedo is going to be an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact. He is the head of alchemy in the Knights of Favonius, with Sucrose as his assistant. Continue reading to know more.

Genshin Impact Albedo

As of now, there is no official news about this new character from miHoYo themselves. But the first hint that the entire community has got is about this new character in the description of Sucrose. In Genshin Impact, Sucrose is a 4-star anemo character who has catalyst abilities. Players get an introduction about her as “assistant to Albedo”. The statement in the game says that she is Attached to the Knights of Favonius as an assistant to Albedo. It is also mentioned that Albedo's main area of focus is ‘bio-alchemy’.”

Now for the second part of information about Sucrose's master Alchemist, Albedo. Players noticed Albedo through a voiceover in Lisa’s profile. In the voiceover, Lisa is referring to Albedo as a “great Alchemist” and “a cute child-like Aether”. Aether is one of the two main protagonists of the story of Genshin Impact. In the game, he is a male traveller. For the players who have chosen to play as the female character, Aether is the brother for whom you are actually looking for throughout the entire game.

Genshin Impact download can be done on the following platforms by just going to the respective device's online store. For the PC players, the game can be downloaded by going to the official miHoYo website:

PC

iOS

Android

PlayStation 4

Ganyu is set to be a Cyro bow Character.

Albedo is a Geo bow character. pic.twitter.com/PSA7m6kW1q — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) October 20, 2020

List of Genshin Impact Characters

Diluc (Pyro, Claymore)

Venti (Anemo, Bow)

Qiqi (Ice, Sword)

Razor (Electro, Claymore)

Fischl (Electro, Bow)

Keqing (Electro, Sword)

Jean (Anemo, Sword)

Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm)

Chongyun (Ice, Claymore)

Traveler (Anemo, Sword)

Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

Mona (Water, Catalyst)

Barbara (Water, Catalyst)

Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst)

Traveler (Geo, Sword)

Klee (Pyro, Catalyst)

Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

Lisa (Electro, Catalyst)

Kaeyta (Ice, Sword)

Noelle (Geo, Claymore)

Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst)

Xingqiu (Water, Sword)

Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

Amber (Pyro, Bow)

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 1. Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) 2. Venti (Anemo, Bow) 3. Qiqi (Ice, Sword) 4. Razor (Electro, Claymore) 5. Fischl (Electro, Bow) 6. Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 7. Jean (Anemo, Sword) 8. Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) 9. Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) 10. Traveler (Anemo, Sword) 11. Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact 12. Mona (Water, Catalyst) 13. Barbara (Water, Catalyst) 14. Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) 15. Traveler (Geo, Sword) 16. Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) 17. Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 18. Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) 19. Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) 20. Noelle (Geo, Claymore) 21. Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) 22. Xingqiu (Water, Sword) 23. Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact 24. Amber (Pyro, Bow)



