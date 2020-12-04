Explosive Damage To Structures: How To Complete The Legendary Quest In Fortnite Season 5?

Epic Games has divided quests with different rarities. These are plenty of Legendary Quests available this week that has been divided into multiple stages. One of the challenges in Fortnite quest 1 Stage 4 requires players to deal 1000 damage to structures with explosives. While it might sound a bit straightforward, a number of users have been reporting that they are having difficulty completing the challenge using grenades. So, let us quickly show you how you can complete the challenge in no time.

How to deal explosive damage to structures?

While it is suggested to complete the challenge in Team Rumble, you can also complete it in solos. To begin the challenge, you will need to find a few grenades and start damaging structures until you have dealt 1000 damage. However, you don’t necessarily need to search for grenades to be able to complete this challenge. You can use other strategies to deal damage to structures and complete the challenge much early. The video below demonstrates how players can also use a motorboat to accomplish the task with ease. Take a look.

Here's a look at all the Legendary quests that players can complete this week:

Fortnite Legendary Quests 1

These quests have been divided into four stages. Here's a look:

Stage 1 - Shotgun Eliminations

- Shotgun Eliminations Stage 2 - Assault Rifle Damage

- Assault Rifle Damage Stage 3 - Sniper Rifle Elimination from 150m

- Sniper Rifle Elimination from 150m Stage 4 - Deal Explosive damage to structures

Fortnite Legendary Quests 2

These quests have been divided into three stages. Here's a look:

Stage 1 - Discover Named Locations

- Discover Named Locations Stage 2 - Talk to a character

- Talk to a character Stage 3 - Collect bars

All of the above challenges are available for Week 1 of Chapter 2, Season 5. Epic Games will roll out the next batch of challenges next week. Completing the weekly Fortnite challenges will allow players to level up their Chapter 2, Season 5 Battle Pass. Fortnite is now available across various platforms including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

Image credits: Epic Games