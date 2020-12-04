Kratos In Fortnite: Makers Release The God Of War Skin For Their Players

Fortnite Season 5 has now been released and the makers are certainly adding a lot of new content to their game. A number of new skins and weapons have been introduced to the game. A recent Fortnite skin has managed to take over the gaming community. Read more to know about Fortnite Kratos skin.

God Of War, Kratos skin released for Fortnite players

The victor of countless battles against gods and valkyries, Kratos turns to tackle the chaos of an exposed Zero Point.



Grab Kratos in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/pc4nxewWxP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 4, 2020

A number of people have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They want to know answers to questions like where is Kratos in Fortnite, how to get Kratos in Fortnite and who is Kratos. The answer to these questions can be found by looking at the trailer released on Fortnite’s Twitter account. But if you still have not been able to figure out where is Kratos in Fortnite, how to get Kratos in Fortnite and who is Kratos, don’t worry. We have got you covered without Fortnite guide that will explain and show how to get the Karatos skin. Read more to know about Kratos in Fortnite.

Fortnite makers have been adding a number of different skins to their game. They recently managed to add the God Of War, Kratos to their game. The players can now buy the Kratos skin for 2,200 V-Bucks in the game. Along with the Kratos skin, the player will also get a glider, a Mimir back bling, and the Leviathan Axe pickaxe (which comes with an emote).

The players can even opt for a cheaper version that will include the skin and the back bling as a bundle for 1,500 V-Bucks. Apart from this, the makers have not yet released anything about when the Kratos skin is going to be removed from the game. Here is a Tweet shared by Fortnite for the release of the new Kratos skin.

“The best hunters across all realities,” you say? We might know a guy. 🪓



Kratos arrives in Fortnite with Guardian Shield Glider, Mimir Back Bling, and Leviathan Axe Pickaxe: https://t.co/cKF8pDJLDl pic.twitter.com/ZNX4H6MzEd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 4, 2020

Thus seeing a Kratos skin in Fortnite is certainly a huge fanboy moment for all the God Of War players. A small audio note was also shared by Playstation’s Twitter handle that had some clues about the next character in Fortnite. The voice recordings mention, “the next guy you’re picking up has literally vanquished multiple gods with his bare hands in a fit of uncontrollable rage”. Seeing such a quick release of the particular skin certainly shows how important it is to bring Kratos to Fortnite.

