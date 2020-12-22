Fortnite Black Panther Quests, Black Panther Skin And Emote

Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 2 has been live for some time now. This season’s theme revolves around calling all the supreme Bounty Hunters to Fortnite Island. The name of the latest season in Fortnite is called Zero Point. Along with the introduction of bounty hunters, Fortnite also constantly provides new content for the players to be immersed in. This time Fortnite has introduced some character-specific challenges. Players have been asking about Fortnite Black Panther Quests.

Also read: Fortnite Operation Snowdown Quests: How To Complete, Challenges List Rewards & More

Also read: Doublecross Fortnite Skin: When Will It Return To The Fortnite Item Shop?

Fortnite Black Panther Quests

Many have asked What are the Black Panther Quests? The answer to this question is, Fortnite has just released a new questline called Wakanda Forever. Players can complete this questline and earn the iconic Wakanda Salute emote for their characters in Fortnite. This Black Panther Emote is the iconic greeting the characters of Wakanda had in the Black Panther Movie. Check out what are the Black Panther Quests in Fortnite Below:

Play matches 0/10 – 10000 XP

Outlast Opponents 0/500 - 20000 XP

Play Duo or Squad matches 0/5 - 20000 XP

Completing every single one of these quests will award the players with the Black Panther Emote in Fortnite.

Wakanda Forever.



Complete the new Wakanda Forever Quests and earn the Wakandan Salute Emote for free! pic.twitter.com/NLByKF5TiR — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 21, 2020

Fortnite Black Panther Skin

The Black Panther Skin is finally available in Fortnite. The players have been waiting for this skin since the release of the Marvel Themed Fortnite Season 4, but it has been delivered in Fortnite Season 5. Players can purchase the Marvel Royalty and Warriors pack for $24.99 and they will end up getting these items:

Black Panther Skin

Captain Marvel Skin

Taskmaster Skin

Fortnite Season 5 Patch Notes

The Hunt is On

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch. Join Agent Jones and the greatest hunters from across Realities like The Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the Island...

New Hunting Grounds

New hunters mean new locations from beyond the Loop. Battle for honor in an ancient arena, sharpen your survival skills in the jungle, and explore the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed Zero Point.

Help for Hire

As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the Island’s Characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.

Spend Your Wages

The new Characters only accept one form of payment: Bars! Earn Bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the Island. Spend your earned Bars on new Exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services, and more.

New Weapons, New Tricks

New weapons let you attack in novel ways. Unleash your fiery rage with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, switch between melee and ranged with the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, track your target with the Night Hawk, and more. Hunters and vendors are also working to bring you more weapons throughout the season, so keep an eye out!

All-New Battle Pass

Agent Jones has brought in the greatest Hunters across Realities to the Island. Pick up the Season 5 Battle Pass and unlock Mancake the fighting Flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter, and the ultimate bounty hunter, The Mandalorian, with his companion The Child.

Who’s Next?

The hunters on the Island are only the first to arrive from outside the Loop... Throughout the Season, Agent Jones will bring in even more hunters from the Realities beyond. Who will be next?

Also read: Fortnite Plane Locations: Where Are The Planes In Fortnite Season 5?

Also read: Fortnite Snowmando Outposts Locations: Where Are The Snowmando Outposts?