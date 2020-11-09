How Many People Play Fall Guys? Here's All We Know About The Devolver Digital Release

Fall Guys has been one of the most popular games currently. The game recently gained a lot of popularity after streamers started to play this game. Since then, the makers have been able to keep the players hooked to their game with a number of new changes to the game. A number of players have been asking a lot of questions about the game. So to help them out, we have decided to answer some of those questions. Read more about Fall Guys.

Also Read | Fall Guys Legendary Skins: Check Out This List Of Skins In Fall Guys Knockout

Also Read | Fall Guys Makers Add The Sonic Skin To Their Game: Know More About The Mediatonic Release

How many people play Fall Guys?

Fall Guys is one of the most popular free to play games currently. The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They want to know answers to questions like how many people play Fall Guys. We have got you covered with a proper story on how many people play Fall Guys every day. So let’s take a deep dive into the number of daily users on Fall Guys.

Also Read | Fall Guys 1.10 Update Patch Notes : Know Everything About The New Update

According to the sports rush, Fall Guys managed to gain 96,000 players on an average. This is after the gaming managed to break its all-time record by getting in around 156,791 players on steam at the same time. This game is popular in Central and Southern regions of America but is known all over the globe. After the PS makers managed to keep this game free with their PS Plus subscription, they got in around 10 million players for the same. Currently, the game is not getting as much popularity as it once was but is still considered one of the most played games.

More about Fall Guys

🔥 FALL GUYS SEASON 2 🔥



IT IS LITERALLY LIVE RIGHT NOW



RT if LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO#FallGuysSeason2 pic.twitter.com/YPohsggNC8 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 8, 2020

Fall Guys is one of the most popular games since it was made free by the PS plus makers. It is basically an obstacle race where the player needs to survive all the races in order to win the game. The game was released on August 4 and it has been developed by Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital. This game is best enjoyed with all your friends trying to beat you at some of the most difficult maps. There are a number of different maps to play on but the game does not give the option to choose any particular maps.

Also Read | Fall Guys Makers To Bring In A New Godzilla-themed Skin To Their Game

Also Read | Fall Guys Update; Fall Guys Twitter Posts Reveal New Levels Coming To The Game