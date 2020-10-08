Fall Guys Legendary Skins: Check Out This List Of Skins In Fall Guys Knockout

Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout is a new take on the battle royale game genre. It's much different than the BR games like Apex Legends, Escape from Tarkov, etc., as it's a platformer style battle royale. Fall Guys was released for Microsoft Windows and PS4 on August 4, 2020, by the developers Mediatonic and publisher Devolver Digital. Continue reading to know about all the skins and how to download the game for the available platforms.

Fall Guys Legendary Skins

This massively multiplayer party game is a battle royale in which 60 players battle it out against each other till there is one man standing. There are many events like dodging giant balls and flying fruits which are all unique in their own way for eliminating players. With every stage, the difficulty of obstacles also keeps increasing.

As with most games nowadays, having a large collection of cosmetics for the player base is a huge plus. Even with the Fall Guys being quite new, there are already more than enough outfits available. Below is a list of all the skins available (including legendary ones) along with the Fall Guys download which can be easily done in the PSN store for PS4 players, and on Steam for the PC players.

Store Rotation Kudos Outfits

Quakers Price: 9,000 Kudos (4,500 each)

Rainbow Water Price: 9,000 Kudos (4,500 each)

Parrot Price: 9,000 Kudos (4,500 each)

Hatchling Price: 9,000 Kudos (4,500 each)

Twit Price: 9,000 Kudos (4,500 each)

Turvy Price: 9,000 Kudos (4,500 each)

T-Rex (Legendary) Price: 9,000 Kudos (4,500 each)

Pineapple Price: 4,000 Kudos (2,000 each)

Mallard Price: 7,000 Kudos (3,500 each)

Woolly Price: 9,000 Kudos (4,500 each)

Ninja Price: 14,000 Kudos (7,000 each)

Banana Water Price: 9,000 Kudos (4,500 each)

Knockout Price: 4,000 Kudos (2,000 each)

Tropics Toucan Price: 7,000 Kudos (3,500 each)

Topsy Price: 7,000 Kudos (3,500 each)

Raptor Price: 7,000 Kudos (3,500 each)

Pitcher Perfect Price: 4,000 Kudos (2,000 each)

White Dove Price: 4,000 Kudos (2,000 each)





Store Rotation Dubs Outfits

Bumblebee Price 2 Dubs (1 Each)

Gris Price: 10 Dubs (5 Each)

Deep Diver Price: 10 Dubs (5 Each)

Gato Roboto Price: 10 Dubs (5 Each)

My Friend Pedro Price: 10 Dubs (5 Each)

Chell Price: 10 Dubs (5 Each)

Monkey Price: 2 Dubs (1 Each)

Champ Price: 6 Dubs (3 Each)

Tomato Price: 2 Dubs (1 Each)

Flower Pot Price: 2 Dubs (1 Each)

P-Body Price: 10 Dubs (5 Each)

Little Leaguer Price: 6 Dubs (3 Each)

Bulletkin (Legendary) Price: 10 Dubs (5 Each)

Scout (Legendary) Price: 10 Dubs (5 Each)

Golden Hatchling Price: 6 Dubs (3 Each)

Master Ninja Price: 10 Dubs (5 Each)

Hero Price: 6 Dubs (3 Each)

Fishtank (Legendary) Price: 6 Dubs (3 Each)

Alyx (Legendary) Price: 10 Dubs (5 Each)

Jacket (Legendary) Price: 10 Dubs (5 Each)



Promo Image Credits: Screenshot from Fall Guys Trailer