Fall Guys PS4 Controls: Here's Complete Guide To Simplistic Controls

Fall Guys has taken the online multiplayer world by storm. Players from all over the world play the game because of its simplistic controls and extremely enjoyable and goofy gameplay. Players pour hours into the game without realising and keep playing the same levels over and over again until they reach the crown. Fall guys is a survival game where a player has to survive the race against 60 other players to win the crown. Fall Guys PS4 controls are extremely easy to learn and use which allows players of all types to play the game.

Also read: How To Get Crowns In Fall Guys To Purchase In-game Cosmetics?

Fall Guys PS4 Controls

Fall Guys has one of the most simplistic controls in the gaming world. It does not even fully utilize all the buttons available on the PS4 controller. The simplistic nature of the controls makes the game incredibly fun to play and shortens the learning curve significantly. Here are the Fall Guys PS4 Controls:

Player Movement: Left Analog Stick

Camera Angle Control: Right Analog Stick

Jump: X button

Dive: Square Button

Grab: R2 Trigger

Show Player Names: L2 Trigger

Emotes: D-pad

Check out the Fall Guys Controls for Xbox controller and PC keyboard below:

Xbox Controller, Used on PC

Player Movement: Left Analog Stick

Camera Angle Control: Right Analog Stick

Jump: A button

Dive: X Button

Grab: RT Trigger

Show Player Names: LT Trigger

Emotes: D-pad

PC Keyboard

Player Movement Right: D key

Player Movement Left: A Key

Player Movement Up: W key

Player Movement Down: S key

Jump: Space key

Dive: Control Key

Grab: Shift Key

Show Player Names: Tab key

Emote 1: 1 Numeric key

Emote 2: 2 Numeric Key

Emote 3: 3 Numeric Key

Emote 4: 4 Numeric Key

The controls for the game are extremely easy. This adds to the competition level of the game. As the controls are so easy and the learning curve is so small, every player gets well versed with the control scheme pretty fast.

Also read: Fall Guys' Take On Anti-cheating Gives Birth To Cheater Island

Fall Guys Season 2 update release date

All the players are waiting for the Medieval-themed Fall Guys Season 2 update. The update will bring a whole new set of levels, skins, and more. The release date set for Fall Guys Season 2 is October 8, 2020. Season 1 of Fall Guys will end on the same date, 8th October 2020. Fall Guys has double fame points event going on for players to complete their season 1 battle pass before season 2 is out.

Also read: Who Has The Most Crowns In Fall Guys? Can You Track Player Rankings In The Game?

Also read: How To Throw Someone In Fall Guys On PlayStation 4 And Windows PC?

Promo Image Source: IGN Twitter Handle