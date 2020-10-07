Genshin Impact Guide Xiangling Build: How To Derive The Full Potential?

The free-to-play game, Genshin Impact is rising in popularity by the day. Every player wants a taste of those elemental powers and have a chance at battling the environment with such a diverse roster. Player builds are extremely important in these games. A good player build can help the player get through some really sticky situations. A character is to be built according to what suits the character best. Players have been wondering about the best Xiangling build they can create.

Genshin Impact Xiangling Build

Xiangling is a chef in the town of Liyue and is well known for her culinary feats. Xiangling is a character with Pyro as her elemental power. There are two builds that can be created with the character. Here are the two Genshin Impact Xiangling Builds:

Pyro Support build

This build will help amplify the damage done by pyro attacks.

Weapon

Kunwu’s Iris Rift: Increases Normal Attack SPD by 10/12/14/16/18%. Increases DMG against enemies affected by any element by 24/30/36/42/48%.

Dragon’s Bane: Increases DMG against enemies affected by Hydro or Pyro by 20/24/28/32/36%.

Artifact

Crimson Witch of Flames: Pyro DMG Bonus +15%, Increases Overloaded, and Burning DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s. Max 3 stacks.

Pyro DPS Build

This build will help amplify the normal attack damage by Xianling.

Weapon

Kunwu’s Iris Rift: Increases Normal Attack SPD by 10/12/14/16/18%. Increases DMG against enemies affected by any element by 24/30/36/42/48%.

Dragon’s Bane: Increases DMG against enemies affected by Hydro or Pyro by 20/24/28/32/36%.

Artifact

Gladiator’s Finale: ATK +18%, If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore, or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%.

Genshin Impact Chests

While venturing through Tevyat in Genshin Impact, the players will come across a huge amount of chests in the game. Some chests are just kept in the open; some are kept in hard to access areas; a few are guarded by enemies; and some need puzzles to solve in order to access. There are different types of chests that provide different qualities of loot. Here are the types of chests found in Genshin Impact and also the type of loot they provide:

Common Chest: 2 Primogems, 20 Adventure Rank, 3 Sigils, random amount of Mora, weapons, artifacts, and XP materials

Exquisite Chest 2 to 5 Primogems, 20-30 Adventure Rank, 3-4 Sigils, random amount of Mora, weapons, artifacts, and XP materials

Precious Chest: 10 Primogems, 30 Adventure Rank, 4-10 Sigils, random amount of Mora, weapons, artifacts, and XP materials

Luxurious Chest: 10 Primogems, 30 Adventure Rank, 4-10 Sigils, random amount of Mora, weapons, artifacts, and XP materials

