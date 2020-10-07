Genshin Impact: How To Get Free Wishes In The Gacha-based Game? Read

The free-to-play Genshin Impact game was finally launched on September 28, 2020, on various platforms including Windows, iOS, Android, and PlayStation 4. The action RPG is developed by a renowned developer company miHoYo which is best known for Honkai Impact 3rd. The RPG game is said to be inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, as soon as the gacha-based game was out, it received a lot of love.

In this newly launched MMORPG game, Wishes are quite important to summon new characters. This is the reason why many players are wondering about how to get free Wishes in Genshin Impact. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to get free Wishes in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is a quite interesting game which requires you to acquire new characters in Genshin Impact using "Wishes". Unlike the name, Wishes are like chests that allow you to exchange rare currencies in the gacha game in exchange for random rewards such as a new character. While some Wishes can be used anytime, there are others which are only available for a limited time.

Acquiring free Wishes in Genshin Impact is impossible as you can only buy them using the real-world money or Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates. And, these fates can only be obtained by purchasing them using different currencies in the game such as Primogems. Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates each are available to a player in just 160 Primogems.

So, you can quest around and collect your hard-earned Primogems to purchase Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates. This will help you to get free Wishes in Genshin Impact without spending any real-world money to buy them. However, you can get free Primogems using your redeem code.

For now, the redeem codes mentioned below will get you 30 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience. We do not know when this code will expire, so use them right now. Nevertheless, make sure you know that these codes are unique per server. You would not be able to use Europe's code in US server.

US: GENSHIN1006A

ASIA: GENSHIN1006S

EU: GENSHIN1006U

Get free Primogems and use 160 of them to buy Fates.

Promo Image ~ Genshin Impact Twitter

