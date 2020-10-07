Genshin Impact To Introduce Zhongli And Ayaka As Playable Characters; Leak Suggests

Genshin Impact is a brand new 3D open-world RPG from miYoHo that continues to gain worldwide popularity for its intriguing story campaign and gameplay mechanics. The free-to-play title is available across multiple platforms and allows players to form a squad of the best heroes to take on a range of battles. The video game already boasts of a multitude of characters and it appears that developers are already planning to surprise fans by adding a range of new playable characters to the role-playing game.

Leaks suggest the arrival of Zhongli in Genshin Impact

A new leak has recently surfaced online which reveals that the game's first major update will introduce a number of new playable characters to the game. One of the biggest additions is the inclusion of Zhongli, a geo-based character that was first seen in the game's third closed beta test. However, the character was not included as a playable character with the global release. Here is a short 20-second gameplay leak that showcases Zhongli's moveset in the game.

Apart from Zhongli character, Ayaka is another big name that is set to appear in the game with the next update. Ayaka is a cryo-based character in Genshin Impact that was initially seen as part of the game's first closed beta test. And while nothing has been confirmed, it is also rumoured that one of these characters will be unlocked once a player reaches Adventure Rank 42.

Genshin Impact new characters

As per the leaks, the upcoming Genshin Impact update will bring a bunch of characters as well. These include Childe, Xinyang, Zhong Li, Ganyu, Baizhu, and Dainsleif. Just like Zhongli and Ayaka, these characters have also been part of the game's beta program.

Genshin Impact download

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play title that has been released on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, Android and iOS platforms. If you are a Windows PC user, you can easily download the title by visiting the game's official website at the link here. Once you have landed on the page, select 'Windows' to start the download. If you are looking to download the game on a mobile platform, you simply head over to Google Play or the Apple App Store. For PS4 gamers, the game can be downloaded through the PlayStation Store.

Image credits: Genshin Impact