Fall Guys Makers Add The Sonic Skin To Their Game: Know More About The Mediatonic Release

Fall Guys makers recently added the sonic skin to their game and the players seem to love it. Read more to know how to get the sonic skin in Fall Guys

fall guys

FallGuys has been one of the most played games since it was made free for the PS Plus users for this month. The game is available for Microsoft Windows and PS4 and it has become popular amongst the gaming community. It is basically a multiplayer obstacle race where the player needs to survive all the rounds. Read more to know about Fall Guys. 

Fall Guys sonic skin

The makers recently introduced a new skin to the game which is gaining a lot of attention on social media. Fall Guys has brought in the popular sonic skin to the game. They even Tweeted about the skin. Currently, they have not announced anything about the price of the sonic skin, but it is estimated to be expensive. According to Game Informer, the sonic skin will not cost any real money but will require a total of 10 crowns, 5 crowns for the top half and other 5 crowns for the bottom. A number of players have also been sharing their thought about Fall Guys sonic skin on their social media. Here are some fan reactions about Fall Guys sonic skin. 

More about Fall Guys 

Fall Guys is one of the most popular games since it was made free by the PS plus makers. It is basically an obstacle race where the player needs to survive all the races in order to win the game. The game was released on August 4 and it has been developed by Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital. This game is best enjoyed with all your friends trying to beat you at some of the most difficult maps. There are a number of different maps to play on, but the game does not give the option to choose any particular map. It requires some specific system requirements to run seamlessly. Here sore Fall Guys system requirements. 

Minimum System requirements

  • CPU: Intel Core i5 
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • OS: Windows 10 64bit only
  • VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GTX 660 
  • PIXEL SHADER: 5.0
  • VERTEX SHADER: 5.0
  • FREE DISK SPACE: 2 GB
  • DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Recommended system requirements 

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64bit only
  • Processor: AMD equivalent
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7950
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 2 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: Gamepad Recommended

