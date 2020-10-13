Fall Guys Makers Add The Sonic Skin To Their Game: Know More About The Mediatonic Release

FallGuys has been one of the most played games since it was made free for the PS Plus users for this month. The game is available for Microsoft Windows and PS4 and it has become popular amongst the gaming community. It is basically a multiplayer obstacle race where the player needs to survive all the rounds. Read more to know about Fall Guys.

Also Read | Fall Guys' Take On Anti-cheating Gives Birth To Cheater Island

Also Read | Fall Guys Update 1.07 Patch Notes That You Must Check Out

Fall Guys sonic skin

The makers recently introduced a new skin to the game which is gaining a lot of attention on social media. Fall Guys has brought in the popular sonic skin to the game. They even Tweeted about the skin. Currently, they have not announced anything about the price of the sonic skin, but it is estimated to be expensive. According to Game Informer, the sonic skin will not cost any real money but will require a total of 10 crowns, 5 crowns for the top half and other 5 crowns for the bottom. A number of players have also been sharing their thought about Fall Guys sonic skin on their social media. Here are some fan reactions about Fall Guys sonic skin.

I think it's the 14th (Wednesday?) I THINK!! I genuinely had this on my list for the collab a day haha!

10 👑s to get — Fall Artist Hoggy 🎨 👑 (@HoggysArt) October 12, 2020

How do u get? — Jakey Boi 👑 (@JakeyBoiArts) October 12, 2020

More about Fall Guys

Fall Guys is one of the most popular games since it was made free by the PS plus makers. It is basically an obstacle race where the player needs to survive all the races in order to win the game. The game was released on August 4 and it has been developed by Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital. This game is best enjoyed with all your friends trying to beat you at some of the most difficult maps. There are a number of different maps to play on, but the game does not give the option to choose any particular map. It requires some specific system requirements to run seamlessly. Here sore Fall Guys system requirements.

Minimum System requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 10 64bit only

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GTX 660

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 2 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64bit only

Processor: AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7950

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 2 GB available space

Additional Notes: Gamepad Recommended

Also Read | Fall Guys PS4 Controls: Here's Complete Guide To Simplistic Controls

Also Read | Fall Guys Legendary Skins: Check Out This List Of Skins In Fall Guys Knockout