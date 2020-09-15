Fall Guys' Take On Anti-cheating Gives Birth To Cheater Island

Fall Guys is a fun, goofy, online multiplayer survival game. An online game almost always has one issue that they need to take care of -- and that’s cheating. Cheating in an online game provides unfair means to the cheater and game developers do not take that very well as it disrupts the sanctity and quality of the game. Fall Guys, like all other games, has been a victim of cheating, since the dawn of it. Fall Guys developers did make some anti-cheating provisions to maintain fair play, and that gave birth to Cheater Island in Fall Guys.

Fall Guys Cheater Island

Fall Guys has been plagued with cheaters since the start of the game. Therefore, they had to think of an interesting way to curb cheating and maintain fair play in the game. This gave birth to Cheater Island in Fall Guys. Cheaters from everywhere were put on the same server to tough it out against each other. This innovative idea from Media tonic gave the fans quite a few funny and interesting videos of people battling it out in Cheater Island.

The problem is... this LOOKS like Cheater Island but we can't be 100% sure pic.twitter.com/byJi6r0Ykc — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 14, 2020

At first, Mediatonic’s tolerance for cheating was quite lenient, giving a chance for these players to mend their ways, but this effort turned out to be futile as cheaters never stopped cheating. So once enough of these types of players were gathered, Cheater Island was the server these guys were pushed to.

A thread from the Fall Guys twitter accounted illuminated the fans about the ongoings of Cheater Island. It read, “At launch, we had some of our own cheat detection built into the game We weren't banning anyone at this point, just gathering data carefully We wanted to be 100% sure that our cheat detection would only catch people who were legitimately cheating No false flags!” Another tweet in continuation to this read as, “After we confirmed that it was working - We secretly launched Fall Guys Cheater Island™ It was a magical place where cheaters could happily compete against themselves for the Cheater's Crown* *Literally just a normal crown but tainted with a hollow feeling of guilt and regret”.

Cheater Island Workarounds

Cheaters faced an issue with the game, wherein they would keep falling down and their lobby would not get populated with players and it would just be an endless fall on their screen. This happened because Fall Guys have designed it in such a way, where only cheaters could fill up a cheater’s lobby, until and unless there are enough cheaters online, the game for a cheater will not start and would be subjected to an endless fall. However, they found a workaround to this situation, which was teaming up with their non-cheating friends.

Goodbye Cheater Island

Fall Guys has removed the concept of Cheater Island from the game itself and initiated bans on the accounts of cheaters. The cheaters now will not even get an option to play a game, even if it is against other cheaters. They will now not be able to move ahead from the login screen. Fall guys keep putting in more anti-cheating provisions in the game, and these should become in to play in the new ‘Anti-Cheatus and Big Yeetus’ update.

