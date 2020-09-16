Fall Guys Update 1.07 Patch Notes That You Must Check Out

Fall Guys has come up with a fresh new update. Fall Guys update 1.07 has been dubbed as, “Big Yeetus and Anti-Cheatus update”. Read on to know about the patch notes:

Fall Guys Update 1.07 Patch Notes

Fall Guys has come up with a midseason update to keep things fresh in the game and also to make the wait and anticipation for Fall Guys Season 2 a little smoother. Here are the patch notes for the new update:

The new anti-cheating system for PC is now in

Added ability to bind game actions to mouse buttons.

Improved stability when creating parties on PS4

Objects in certain rounds will now have dynamic variations from one playthrough to the next, including new objects entirely. There are plans to expand this system in the future to more rounds

Improved stability when progressing from one round to another, there should be fewer disconnections in the qualification screen and round loading now

Bug fixes in levels, spectator mode, and improved resilience when network errors occur.

Fall Ball timer down to 120 seconds from 150

Lowered Min Player Counts for some levels to increase round variety.

Fall Guys Big Yeetus and Anti-Cheatus

The main focus of the update is to provide a remix to the existing levels and creating variations in them with new and old mix-matched modifiers. So the levels that players have mastered will now become a little tricky thanks to the remix. Fall Guys has also added the new chaos creator, A giant spinning hammer that will send the player flying once they come in contact with it. This hammer spawns randomly in levels and can be helpful or not during these levels.

The update aims to get rid of the cheating that has plagued the game. Fall Guys PC is ridden with hackers and Mediatonic seeks to solve this issue with their new update. The minimum player requirement has been lowered, therefore, players will be able to play new rounds during the last half of the match. The game has also improved server stability, an issue that was faced by many. It has also solved the issue of the game crashing on the PS4.

