Fall Guys Update; Fall Guys Twitter Posts Reveal New Levels Coming To The Game

Fall Guys players have been graced with Medieval themed Season 2 just a month ago. The new season brings some new levels and agents of Chaos in the game. The fun battle royale game consists of 60 players that go through elimination rounds until 1 player is crowned the winner of the game by actually receiving a crown. This game has generated a lot of hype and sees a lot of playing trying to win the crown. After getting new levels to the game Fall Guys is not done and wants to bring more. A Fall Guys update could bring some new levels to the game.

Fall Guys Update

Fall Guys has a fun Twitter account that has a life of its own. This Twitter account constantly posts updates about the game with an interesting approach to it. Fall Guys Twitter account posted that they have been working really hard on an update for a month now and wish to call the update “Fan Big Yeet Little”. The new update will involve Big Yeetus, a chaos creation character that was introduced to the game in September. The update will see Big Yeetus hidden throughout all the levels with very low translation and probability. It will help the game become a lot more chaotic as all things are in Fall Guys.

Team: *Spends 1 month working really hard on an update*



Me: Can we call the update 'Fan Big Yeet Little'? pic.twitter.com/g1D9VxkduR — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 3, 2020

Big Yeetus in Fall Guys

Big Yeetus is a massive rotating hammer that spawns randomly during levels meant to create absolute chaos. This is a feature that Mediatonic is currently working on to introduce in Fall Guys. Fall Guys Twitter account recently posted a video showing the Big Yeetus in action. It is a candy cane looking plush hammer that flings the player to great distances thanks to its fast rotating property.

Fall Guys Twitter account posted a video of the Big Yeetus in its glory. The video shows a player being flung straight to the finish line with the help of the hammer in the level Dizzy Heights. There is also a new interesting development that has been spotted by the fans of the game. While being flung towards the finish line the player is being bombarded with fruits, whereas in the game the level consists of players being bombarded with balls. This development led to the speculation that the new update could involve new variants of the same levels in the new season 2 update for Fall Guys.

