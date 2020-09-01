How To Get Crowns In Fall Guys To Purchase In-game Cosmetics?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has exploded in popularity after releasing last month on the PS4 and Windows PC platforms. The battle royale party game has been topping the Steam charts since launch and had a huge number of installations on the PS4, where it became the most downloaded PlayStation Plus video of all time. The video game features a number of game modes and various exciting features to keep the fans engaged.

Just like other battle royale games, Fall Guys also comes with an in-game battle pass which allows users to unlock a number of cosmetic items and in-game currency. However, the battle pass was offered for free during the ongoing season.

How to get crowns in Fall Guys?

In Fall Guys, players are required to spend some crowns to be able to make any kind of in-game purchase. So, if you are looking to get your favourite skins from the game shop, you will need to make sure that you have earned a good number of crowns.

Luckily, you can earn crowns by levelling up your game battle pass. You will need to participate in a number of mini-games and continue to make progress until you have gathered a decent number of crowns with your performances. However, the game only rewards with a single crown after reaching certain ranks and it might seem a bit difficult to gather just enough to get your desired skins. So, if you continue to push yourself and finally manage to get the required number of crowns, you can head over to the game shop and purchase your favourite outfit.

How to get Kudos in Fall Guys?

If you don’t wish to put a lot of efforts gathering the crowns, you can rather use some Kudos to make the purchase. Kudos are a form of in-game currency that can be purchased with real money from the ‘Store’ tab. You can also earn this game currency by participating in game shows and progressing to higher levels by competing in matches.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store