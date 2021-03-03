Fall Guys Season 4 Leaks: Check Out The First Skin For The Upcoming Season

Fall Guys had managed to take over the gaming community with a swift. The players have recently been asking a lot of questions about the upcoming Season 4. So to help them out, we have managed to answer some of their questions right here. Read more to know about Fall Guys Season 4 leaks.

Also Read | Fall Guys Update 1.15 Patch Notes Address Bug Fixes And Add New Customizables

Also Read | Fall Guys Crown Rewards: Check Out The New Fall Guys Rank System

Fall Guys Season 4 leaks

The players have recently been trying to find out fall Guys Season 4 leaks. There are no official announcements or Fall Guys leaks that are going on in the gaming industry. According to their in-game timer, the game’s Season 3 is supposed to end on February 22. But a lot of publications have confirmed August 3 to be the release date for the upcoming season. The makers have only released a skin that will be released with Fall Guys Season 4. They took to their Twitter account and wrote, “First costume reveal of Season 4. New Fame Path has 50 levels”. The post was initially shared on IGN’s official Twitter handle. Apart from that, we have also managed to get a video from a popular gamer that was uploaded on Youtube. We have also listed some additional information about this popular game. Read more about Fall Guys.

More about Fall Guys

Fall Guys is one of the most popular game since it was made free by the PS plus makers. It is basically an obstacle race where the player needs to survive all the races in order to win the game. The game was released on August 4 and it has been developed by Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital. This game is best enjoyed with all your friends trying to beat you on some of the most difficult maps. There are a number of different maps to play on but the game does not give the option to choose any particular maps. To help out the players, we have also listed some of the latest changes made to the game.

FPS improvements on Egg rounds

No more aggressive ragdolling on Hex-A-Gone

Hex-A-Gone is Hex-A-Back, my friends!

Pegwin Pursuit will now appear in the S3 show

[PS4] Players can now unlink Amazon account

Added gameplay enhancements.

Addressed issues with different levels.

The latest patch brings matchmaking improvements.

Framerate drop related issues are now fixed.

Performance and stability improvements.

Other under the hood fixes.

Also Read | Fall Guys Switch Release Date: Is Fall Guys Also Releasing On Xbox Series X And Xbox One?

Also Read | Fall Guys Players Upset To See The Game Crashing After The New Update