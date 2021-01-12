Fall Guys Update 1.15 Patch Notes Address Bug Fixes And Add New Customizables

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout exploded into popularity after it released in August 2020. It turned out to be one of the biggest platformer battle royale games in the online gaming community, garnering fans from around the world. The game comes from prominent video game developer Mediatonic and it has been published by Devolver Digital.

Mediatonic has already released a bunch of patch updates since the game's release to address various issues and add new features. Developers have now released a new Fall Guys 1.15 update which deploys a few bug fixes and adds a number of customization items. So, let us take a look at everything new arriving with the latest Fall Guys update.

Also Read | DBFZ Patch Notes Bring Much-needed Fixes And Balance Changes To Characters

Fall Guys patch notes

Bug fixes and new customizables

The update doesn't seem a major one if you look at the patch notes, however, it will take up around 1.1 GB on your gaming console. As noted earlier, players will also find a bunch of new customization items that will be available in the in-game shop. You will be able to make these purchases if you have gathered enough crowns, a form of currency in the game. As for the bug fixes, Mediatonic has specified the exact bug fixes deployed with the patch; however, be hopeful to notice a few favourable changes when you load into the game post update.

Also Read | Valorant 2.0 Patch Notes: New Agent Yoru Abilities, Omen Nerf, And Brimstone Buff

While the current update doesn't offer much to look forward to, here is a look at the various issues addressed in an earlier patch:

FPS improvements on Egg rounds

No more aggressive ragdolling on Hex-A-Gone

Hex-A-Gone is Hex-A-Back, my friends!

Pegwin Pursuit will now appear in the S3 show

[PS4] Players can now unlink Amazon account

Added gameplay enhancements.

Addressed issues with different levels.

The latest patch brings matchmaking improvements.

Framerate drop related issues are now fixed.

Performance and stability improvements.

Other under the hood fixes.

Fall Guys is currently available only on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC platforms. The video game is also set to be launched on mobile platforms, however, it has been planned only for China as of now.

Also Read | Destiny 2 Phaseglass Needle Farm: Where To Get Phaseglass Needle In Beyond Light Expansion

Also Read | How To Summon Shenron In DBFZ? A Detailed Step-by-step Guide

Image credits: Steam Powered Store