Fall Guys Unveils New 'My Friend Pedro' Skin, The Jolly Banana Makes Its Way To Fall Guys

Fall Guys is a goofy, multiplayer, survival game that is dropping non-stop new fresh content for its fans. The waiting period for the highly anticipated Fall guys season 2 has been anything but yell. Fans were recently introduced with new chaos creating feature, The Big Yeetus and now the game is back with more content for its fans. The collaboration with the indie game "My Friend Pedro" has quite some content coming to Fall Guys including the 'My Friend Pedro' skin.

My Friend Pedro

"My Friend Pedro" is a critically acclaimed indie side-scrolling shooter game. My Friend Pedro is developed by Deadtoast entertainment and published by Devolver Digital, also a publisher for Fall Guys. This crossover has been introduced in the game with an all-new My friend Pedro skin straight from the cover art of the game.

Image source: My friend Pedro twitter handle

My Friend Pedro Skin

The jolly banana on the cover of 'My Friend Pedro' has made its way into Fall Guys as a skin for players to equip and run for the crown victory. Fall Guys made an announcement of the new content with an official tweet, stating that the skin has 'slid into stores'. The skin is just plain simple banana suit, but it is the skin that does the most justice to exemplify the crossover. The top half of the skin looks like the top half of a banana and the bottom half looks like the bottom half of a banana with brown spots. The only key differentiating feature is the jolly smile of the banana that players will be faced with every time they play the game. The top half and the bottom half of the skin cost 5 crowns each, so the player will have to shed 10 crowns to get this iconic outfit in their collection.

My Friend Pedro in the store today.



Get your crowns out.



ðŸ‘‘ðŸ‘‘ðŸ‘‘ðŸ‘‘ðŸ‘‘ðŸ‘‘ðŸ‘‘ðŸ‘‘ðŸ‘‘ðŸ‘‘



~ BeanBot pic.twitter.com/gTI3ZqIyT8 — Fall Guys | BeanBot Activated ðŸ¤– (@FallGuysGame) September 6, 2020

Other Fall Guys' skins Leaked

The data mining of Fall Guys has opened up possibilities for a whole array of new skins and content for the game. Leakers have somehow infiltrated Fall Guys' schedule of skin releases and there is another huge contender participating in a cross over with Fall Guys other than 'My Friend Pedro'. The game making an appearance in Fall Guys is an absolute fan-favourite and cherished and adored by many. Portal makes its way to Fall Guys with themed skins for the players to dwell in. The skin is of the Portal franchise protagonist Chell, wearing the usual Aperture science top, with a full-body suit worn and tied at the waist. Fans can wait for Fall Guys crossover content.

Collab skins featured shop leaks!



Portal: September 3rd

My friend Pedro: September 6th pic.twitter.com/GDHQRscCUc — HYPEX - Fall Guys Leaks & News (@HypexFG) August 13, 2020

Promo Image source: Fall Guys Twitter