Fall Guys 1.10 Update Patch Notes : Know Everything About The New Update

Fall Guys is a popular free to play a game that has gained popularity all over the globe. Popular streamers have also been playing a lot of this popular game. Its Season 2 has just been released and the makers have been making a number of changes to it. To help you out, we have listed down all the changes made to Fall Guys. Read more to know about Fall Guys.

Fall Guys 1.10 update patch notes

Sorted the party members first when cycling in spectator mode

Fixed Crash on Arabic region settings

Fixed sending to much data for parties with the Show selector

Jump Showdown: Fixed some of the speed issues face by players

Hex-a-Gone: Fixed the colour reset pattern of the floor

Hex-a-Gone: VFX clarity improvements

Hex-a-Gone: Addressed some Performance issues

Makers have also reduced the number of disconnections from round to round

Changed the DLC Store image for Season 2

More about Fall Guys

Fall Guys is one of the most popular games since it was made free by the PS plus makers. It is basically an obstacle race where the player needs to survive all the races in order to win the game. The game was released on August 4 and it has been developed by Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital. This game is best enjoyed with all your friends trying to beat you at some of the most difficult maps. There are a number of different maps to play on but the game does not give the option to choose any particular maps. It requires some specific system requirements to run seamlessly. Here are the Fall Guys system requirements.

Minimum Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 10 64bit only

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GTX 660

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 2 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Recommended requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64bit only

Processor: AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7950

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 2 GB available space

Additional Notes: Gamepad Recommended

