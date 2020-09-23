Fallout 76 Pre War Money Locations; Find Details About Pre War Food And Money Here

Fallout 76 has introduced a new item to loot in the game. Players can now loot pre war money as an item to help their crafting. This loot will be available freely on the map and also around the bodies of enemies that the player kills during the Appalachia Challenges.

Fallout 76 Pre War Money Locations

Pre War Money is widespread in the Fallout 76 map and can be obtained from a number of places. It can get confusing for the players to find the location for the pre war money loot at times. So, keeping that in mind, here’s a list of all the locations on where to find pre war money in Fallout 76.

Often found in safes.

Settler corpses contain them, such as in Flatwoods.

Cash registers contain them.

Within secure transport containers carried by cargo bots. The cargo bot on Collision Course contains more than usual, around 100 pre-war money.

A varying amount (usually between 40 and 50) can be found in a supply drop during Dropped Connection events.

Fallout 76 Pre War money

Pre war money is the currency that was used in the United States of America before the start of the nuclear war. The Pre War money has lost its value over the years as it has been replaced with new currency over time. In Fallout 76 Pre War money is classified as a junk item and has no real value in the game. Pre War money is not completely useless, it can still be exchanged for cloth. This cloth can be used for crafting and selling items that will in turn help the player earn some caps.

Fallout 76 Pre war food

Other than the Pre War money, players can also find packaged pre-war food ripe for the picking in the game. This packaged food has survived over 200 years with the help of preservatives which is shocking as it was expected to be completely obliterated during the nuclear holocaust. The Pre War Food is among the favorites for the Fallout 76 players to loot in and around the map. Here’s a list of all the Pre War food available in Fallout 76:

BlamCO Mac & Cheese

Cajun rice & beans

Cram

Cotton candy bites

Dandy Boy Apples

Fancy Lads Snack Cakes

Funnel cake

Halloween candy

Imitation seafood

InstaMash

Pork n' Beans

Potato crisps

Salisbury Steak

Sugar Bombs

Vegetarian ham

Yum Yum Deviled Eggs

Promo image source: Cyborg Potem Twitter handle