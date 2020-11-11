Fallout 4 PC Requirements: Can Your PC Handle This Popular Old-timer?

Fallout 4 was released almost 5 years ago on November 10, 2015. It’s available on all the major platforms such as the Playstation, Xbox, and of course PC. The game franchise is set in an RPG-style post-apocalyptic world with hundreds of quests and missions similar to Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls line up. The main campaign and side missions are compelling and offer the player multiple choices, which determines the fate of the factions, characters, and finally the ending.

Since Fallout 4 is now old, the graphic requirements are not that demanding compared to modern games so you have very little to worry about in terms of hardware. If you want to run the game on Windows 7, go ahead; there is not much loss in performance except a few FPS here and there. Also, the Fallout 4 size is smaller compared to other contemporary games so it could be easier on the storage capacity of hard drives and SSDs.

Also Read l Fallout 4 Performance Tweaks: Tips To Get Smoother And Lag-free Gameplay

Fallout 4 PC Requirements

Fallout 4 Requirements for PC: Minimum Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i5-2300 2.8 GHz/AMD Phenom II X4 945 3.0 GHz or equivalent

Ram: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 550 Ti 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB or equivalent

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Total Size: 30 GB

Graphics Memory: 2 GB

On the lowest settings, the graphic details of the game feel a bit outdated but the huge open-world design and the gameplay of Fallout 4 mostly compensate for it. There are random quests and collectibles spread across the game to ignite the old adventurer spirit. So, don't let your system specifications or low budget discourage you from buying this exciting apocalyptic game.

Also Read l Fortnite Default Pickaxe: Here's How To Get This OG Default Pickaxe For Free

Fallout 4 PC Requirements: Recommended Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i7 4790 3.6 GHz/AMD FX-9590 4.7 GHz or equivalent

Ram: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB/AMD Radeon R9 290X 4GB or equivalent

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Total Size: 30 GB

Graphics Memory: 3 GB

Also Read l Pokemon Crown Tundra New DLC Walkthrough: Here's How To Complete This New DLC

The CPU needs the extra cores to handle the large map and the crowded cities. And in terms of graphics, a decent budget card, or even a second-hand graphics card like the GTX 750 Ti can run the game with high texture settings. So, with a cheap upgrade, you can start gaming in 1440p medium settings and get reasonable frame-rates.

Even on the maximum setting, you will probably be able to point out the limits of the graphics quality and the interface. Bethesda has rolled out tons of new features and additional content over the year to make the game more enjoyable and interesting. The base version of Fallout 4 has only a size of 30 GBs despite the many world mechanics thanks to the creation engine used.

Also Read l Where Does RDR2 Take Place? Get To Know What State Does RDR2 Happen