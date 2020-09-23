Fallout 76 Meat Week Rewards; Know Everything About It

Fallout 76 brings back Meat week, the seasonal event. Meat week has had a great response earlier in Fallout 76 and is scheduled to make a return. Meat Week was introduced earlier during the Nuclear Winter update in Fallout 76.

🍖 Toss that meat on the grill, Meat Week: The Second Helping is ON!#Fallout76 pic.twitter.com/XzExUW6sKm — Fallout (@Fallout) September 22, 2020

Also read: Fallout 4 Performance Tweaks: Tips To Get Smoother And Lag-free Gameplay

Fallout 76 Meat Week rewards

In the Meat Week Event, players have received XP and Prime meat cuts as rewards for participating and completing challenges in the events. The Meat Week rewards include:

Forest and Toxic Valley: Three Prime Meat

Ash Heap and Savage Divide: Four Prime Meat

Mire and Cranberry: Five Prime Meat

Also read: Fall Guys' Take On Anti-cheating Gives Birth To Cheater Island

Fallout 76 Meat Week Event

Fallout 76 Meat Week has two parts to its Meat Week event. The first part includes collecting all the Meat cuts over the map and the second part involves the cooking of these collected meats. Here are the event details for the Meat week event in Fallout 76

Event Start: Primal Cuts events begin at 3:00 p.m. GMT on September 22, and the first Meat-Cook kicks off at 4:00 p.m. GMT.

After that, Primal Cuts events will start every 15 minutes around Appalachia, and Grahm’s Meat-Cook will appear every hour near Vault 76.

Event End: The final Meat-Cook event will take place at 4:00 p.m. GMT on September 28.

Also read: Fortnite Season 4 Week 5 Challenges Leaked: When Do They Come In The Game?

Fallout 76 Pre War money and locations

Pre war money is the currency that was used in the United States of America before the start of the nuclear war. The Pre War money has lost its value over the years as it has been replaced with new currency over time. In Fallout 76, Pre War money is classified as a junk item and has no real value in the game. It can still be exchanged for cloth. This cloth can be used for crafting and selling items that will in turn help the player earn some caps.

Pre War Money is widespread in the Fallout 76 map and can be obtained from a number of places. It can get confusing for the players to find the location for the pre war money loot at times. Here’s a list of all the locations where the player can visit to loot pre war money in Fallout 76.

Often found in safes.

Settler corpses contain them, such as in Flatwoods.

Cash registers contain them.

Within secure transport containers carried by cargo bots. The cargo bot on Collision Course contains more than usual, around 100 pre-war money.

A varying amount (usually between 40 and 50) can be found in a supply drop during Dropped Connection events.

Also read: Madden 21 Update: Get A Complete List Of Madden 21 Roster Ratings Here

Promo image source: ash lemonjello twitter handle