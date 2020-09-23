Fallout 76 Meat Week Rewards; Know Everything About It

Fallout 76 brings back Meat week, the seasonal event. Meat week has had a great response earlier in Fallout 76 and is scheduled to make a return. Meat Week was introduced earlier during the Nuclear Winter update in Fallout 76.
🍖 Toss that meat on the grill, Meat Week: The Second Helping is ON!#Fallout76 pic.twitter.com/XzExUW6sKm— Fallout (@Fallout) September 22, 2020
In the Meat Week Event, players have received XP and Prime meat cuts as rewards for participating and completing challenges in the events. The Meat Week rewards include:
Fallout 76 Meat Week has two parts to its Meat Week event. The first part includes collecting all the Meat cuts over the map and the second part involves the cooking of these collected meats. Here are the event details for the Meat week event in Fallout 76
Pre war money is the currency that was used in the United States of America before the start of the nuclear war. The Pre War money has lost its value over the years as it has been replaced with new currency over time. In Fallout 76, Pre War money is classified as a junk item and has no real value in the game. It can still be exchanged for cloth. This cloth can be used for crafting and selling items that will in turn help the player earn some caps.
Pre War Money is widespread in the Fallout 76 map and can be obtained from a number of places. It can get confusing for the players to find the location for the pre war money loot at times. Here’s a list of all the locations where the player can visit to loot pre war money in Fallout 76.
