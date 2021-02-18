Genshin Impact Scaramouche: Is Scaramouche A Playable Character?

Genshin Impact is a popular open-world action role-playing game that is known for its implementation of the gacha mechanics. The free-to-play online multiplayer miHoYo has gained widespread attention since its arrival and it continues to make waves in the gaming community. Set in the world of Teyvat, the video game features a unique story campaign and a multitude of intriguing characters that can be unlocked throughout the gameplay journey. The ever-growing roster of characters has always been one of the biggest highlights of the game and is something that helps attract new gamers.

With the start of a new Unreconciled Stars event, developers added a new character to the game called Scaramouche. He made his first appearance during 'The Crisis Deepens' quest near the Stone Gate area. However, players have been wondering if he is actually a playable character in Genshin Impact.

Is Scaramouche playable in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact Scaramouche is one of the Fatui Harbingers, which makes him among the top echelons of the Fatui and the Tsaritsa's powerful lieutenants. This is one of the reasons many believe that he will soon be available as a playable character in the game. Scaramouche has been voiced by Kakihara Tetsuya, a popular Japanese voice actor. This is another reason why many believe that he will play a major part in future updates and will likely be available as a playable character.

Genshin Impact update 1.4

Genshin Impact version 1.3 is currently underway and there are already rumours surrounding the next major update in the game. With the new Genshin Impact version 1.4 update, developers are expected to bring two new characters along with a brand new region. While details are a little scarce right now, here's what fans should know about Version 1.4's release date. While nothing as been confirmed as of yet, it is likely that the upcoming Genshin Impact version 1.4 update will arrive next month on March 17, 2021.

Genshin Impact is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, iOS, and Android platforms.

Image credits: miHoYo