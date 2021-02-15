Warzone Rumble Returns As 'Warzone Rumble In The Sheets' With Latest Playlist Update

Raven Software has introduced plenty of new game modes in Call of Duty: Warzone as part of regular playlist updates. These playlist updates allow developers to not only keep things fresh but also attract new takers. However, the gaming company also removes certain game modes from the title so as to make room for others. Not too long ago, Raven Software had removed the Warzone Rumble from the game during one of its playlist rotation cycles. Considering that it has been one of the most beloved game modes among Warzone fans, not a lot of players were pleased with the update.

Luckily for the fans, developers have finally brought back the popular game mode as part of a new Warzone update. While everything remains the same, the company has made a slight change to its name and it is now called, 'Warzone Rumble in the Sheets'.

Warzone Rumble returns as 'Warzone Rumble in the Sheets'

Raven Software recently announced through its official Twitter handle that fans will be receiving two new Warzone game modes for Valentine's weekend.

We'll update playlist names for this Valentine's weekend starting tomorrow morning!



Warzone Rumble 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘩𝘦𝘦𝘵𝘴

𝘓𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 Plunder - Trios https://t.co/ZoLUerEUZi — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 11, 2021

The new 'Warzone Rumble in the Sheets' game mode has been live in the battle royale game since a new Warzone update was dropped on February 12. It is available for all players across all gaming platforms. If you are unable to find the new 'Warzone Rumble in the Sheets' game mode in the game, make sure that you have the latest update installed on your gaming device, Developers have not provided any details on how long the game mode will be available in Warzone, however, it is likely that it will stick around a bit longer than usual considering its massive popularity.

For starters, 'Warzone Rumble in the Sheets' is Deathmatch where two teams of 50 players battle it out across the Verdansk map. The first team to secure 400 kills gets the victory.

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available across various platforms which include the Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.

Image credits: Call of Duty website