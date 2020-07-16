Fastest Car In 'The Crew 2': How To Purchase A Vehicle In The Game?

The Crew 2 is a popular online-only open-world racing game from Ubisoft which is available across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia platforms. It is one of the most feature-rich racing games that offer a wide range of unique vehicles in-game including cars, motorcycles, monster trucks, aeroplanes and more. It also features an expansive map, rendering the entirety of North America. And while there’s a sheer variety of rides on offer, drifting around the wide roads of LA in a supercar is among the best things you can do in this game.

It offers an extensive collection of cars, ranging from Hyper Cars, hot-rods and Buggies, to Drift Cars, F1 cars and beyond. There have been close to 114 cars after a recent update, however, the number is only rising as developers are constantly adding new vehicles to the game.

Also Read | What Happened To Skyblock In Roblox And Will It Ever Make A Comeback?

Fastest car in The Crew 2

There is a broad range of fast and powerful vehicles across every vehicle category. However, Koenigsegg Regera is by far the fastest and most powerful car in the game at 314mph. The vehicle is part of the Hypercar category, however, it is only available in later parts of the game. The Koenigsegg Regera is also the most expensive car in the game and can be purchased for 1,701,700 bucks.

Also Read | Destiny 2 Patch Notes 1.56 Target Weapon Bounties And Implements Important Bug Fixes

The Crew 2 best cars

Here's a look at some of the other powerful cars in The Crew 2 with their top speeds:

McLaren P1 - 302mph

Maserati MC12 - 298mph

McLaren 12C - 296mph

Koenigsegg Agera R - 296mph

Lamborghini Veneno - 295mph

Saleen S7 Twin Turbo - 295mph

Pagani Zonda F - 295mph

Also Read | The Escapists 2 Multiplayer Mode: How To Invite Your Friends?

How to purchase a car in The Crew 2?

If you are looking to buy a car, you will need to visit any of the four main racing headquarters that are spread across the in-game map. These include:

Los Angeles – Street Racing HQ

Monument Valley, Santa Fe – Offroad HQ

Las Vegas – Freestyle HQ

New York – Pro Racing HQ

You should note that every headquarter offers its own unique vehicles, which aren't available at any of the other HQs on the map. This means that you will actually need to take some time out and visit each HQ to see what they offer. You can purchase a car using either bucks or credit points.

Also Read | Destiny 2 Last Wish Guide: How To Make Wishes In The Last Wish Raid?

Image credits: Ubisoft