FF16 Website Reveals Characters & Stories: Know Details About Website, Release Date & More

Final Fantasy 16 is one of the most anticipated games which was displayed in the PS5 showcase event. The game has been making many players curious with its incredible storyline which seems quite similar to the Game of Thrones vibes. However, the most interesting thing is that the game developers have finally launched the official FF16 website. The organisation also gives a few details around the background story of the games and some insights about the main characters shown in the FF16 trailer, "Awakening." This is the reason why many players around the world are wondering about the FF16 release date, characters, and more. If you have been wondering about the same then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Final Fantasy XIV developers launch the teaser website

Developed by Square Enix, the sixteenth edition to the mainline Final Fantasy game has been making fans go crazy. At first, FF16 trailer "Awakening" took the hearts of many, and now the teaser website makes a huge place in the hearts of many. The website reveals several insights of the game including the story of a few main characters, background stories and powers. If you want to have a look at the new FF16 website, click here.

FF16 characters revealed

The FF16 website reveals details about three main characters in the game. You must have seen all the three in the FF16 Awakening teaser trailer. Below is the list of characters revealed by the developers through the website.

Clive Rosefield - The main protagonist of this game who protects his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix. He has the ability to wield a part of the Eikon’s fire.

- The main protagonist of this game who protects his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix. He has the ability to wield a part of the Eikon’s fire. Joshua Rosefield - The younger brother of the main character. He is the Dominant of the Phoenix, Eikon of Fire. He has the ability to transform into the Phoenix to protect his people.

- The younger brother of the main character. He is the Dominant of the Phoenix, Eikon of Fire. He has the ability to transform into the Phoenix to protect his people. Jill Warrick - Jill is the confidant of the Clive and Joshua. She was taken from her homeland in the Northern Territories to become a ward of the duchy in order to maintain peace between 2 nations.

FF16 release date

After the launch of FF16 website, many players are hoping that the game releases soon. Nevertheless, the game developer organisation, Square Enix has not revealed any details regarding the launch of the game neither in the teaser trailer nor in the teaser website. But, many players are hoping that the game would be launched by 2022, at the earliest.

FF16 trailer - "Awakening"