FFXIV Housing: Learn How To Unlock Land, Buy A Plot, Construction Permit And More

Final Fantasy XIV maintenance patch of 5.25 has given the players a chance to welcome many new relic weapons and a few changes in the game. Apart from the new and old classy weapons making players go crazy, FFXIV housing has also grabbed the attention of many. This is the reason why players are wondering about the FFXIV housing details, how to buy, types of properties and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

How to unlock property in FFXIV housing

Here is a list of all the four districts available for you to buy a property. However, reaching these areas is not simple, you will first have to unlock them. So, be ready to talk to an NPC for each area and complete a quick quest.

Unlocking all the four districts for FFXIV housing

Lavender beds: To unlock Lavender beds you will have to speak to Margeria at Bentbranch Meadows in Central Shroud

Goblet: To unlock Goblet district, speak to Imme at Scorpion Crossing in Western Thanalan

Mist: To unlock Mist, you will have to speak to Ahctkoen at the Red Rooster Stead in Lower La Noscea

Shirogane: Shringane can be unlocked by speaking to Tsurubami in Kugane. However, to unlock this region, you need to reach the Stormblood expansion.

Also Read | What is LiDAR scanner in iPhone 12 Pro? Specs, Price and more

FFXIV housing types

In FFXIV players are allowed to purchase housing spaces of different types. Nevertheless, in this game, a player can buy a property for personal use or a building for their Free Company (FC). So, here is a list of each FFXIV housing type that you will encounter in the game:

Apartments

Small plot

Medium plot

Large plot

Private Chambers

Also Read | iPhone 12 Memes: Netizens react by saying it is 'Just like iPhone 5'; have a look

How to buy a plot in FFXIV?

Once you have decided which type of plot you wish to buy, start looking for space as per your budget. However, as soon as you are ready to buy a plot in Final Fantasy 14, go to your desired area and stand outside the plot.

Now, you will have to go near to the billboard outside it

Then, select 'Purchase land' to buy the plot immediately.

You will have to choose whether the plot is for your Free Company space or private space.

Nevertheless, once you have acquired the land, you will need a construction permit.

Also Read | A14 vs Snapdragon 865 processor: Which smartphone processor is better?

How to get a construction permit in FFXIV housing?

Go to the Social menu in Final Fantasy XIV

There you will be able to find a drop-down option called ‘Housing’

From here you will have to choose ‘Estate Hall’

Once you are in, you can buy a permit and also choose the type of building you want.

Now, select ‘Build Estate Hall’ and your building is complete.

FFXIV housing timer

The timer is random, and it can range between a few hours to 20+ hours.

Promo Image ~ Final Fantasy 14 YouTube

Also Read | FIFA 21 Loyalty Glitch: Learn how to do Loyalty Glitch to boost chemistry