FIFA 21 Loyalty Glitch: Learn How To Do Loyalty Glitch To Boost Chemistry

FIFA Ultimate Team 21 has been officially made available on October 9 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch. Nevertheless, the release dates for next-gen consoles, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia is yet to be confirmed. However, the Loyalty Glitch which has been existing for years has reportedly been said to be back with FIFA 2021. This is the reason why many players are wondering about how to do the FIFA 21 Loyalty Glitch. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

FIFA 21 Loyalty Glitch

The FIFA 21 Loyalty Glitch enables a player to earn max loyalty on all the players. This helps you to hit 10 chemistry in your squad. A loyalty point is an interface which a part of the game that allows players to +1 boost to chemistry. However, earning loyal is not so simple, you need to be the first owner, and the characters must have completed playing 10 matches for your club. This is why Loyalty Glitch will be such a great booster for FIFA 21 players. Here is how to do FIFA 21 Loyalty Glitch.

How to do FIFA 21 Loyalty Glitch?

Open FIFA 21 and load the squad battles, however, it is advised to go for the featured team as it can be rechallenged.

Now, as soon as the game loads up, kick-off the game and allow a few seconds to pass.

Then, Pause the game and press the "Home" button twice on PlayStation or Xbox.

On PlayStation 4 go to settings and then open Network. Go to Connect to the internet (uncheck and recheck this box), whereas on Xbox One test your nat type or by going to the settings menu

Once done, go back to the game by pressing the home button twice and you will have lost connection to the game servers.

Now, you will have to wait for FUT to load back up. This will make your players complete the game without losing your record.

Promo Image ~ FIFA 21 Twitter

