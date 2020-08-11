FFXIV 5.3 Update Patch Notes: What Are The Latest Additions In Final Fantasy 14?

Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV) fans will soon be able to get their hands on the much-anticipated 5.3 update. The update has been awaited by fans a lot since it was expected to bring in many changes major changes in the game. Now, that the 5.3 update is all set to become available to gamers to download, the developers have released an official extended patch note for the update in order to show fans what additions will be present in the game. The extended list of patch notes can be checked on the Official Website of Final Fantasy 14. Excerpts from the patch notes have been listed below:

Also read: How To Get Hulk Hands In Fortnite With New Marvel’s Avengers Beta

FFXIV 5.3 patch notes excerpts

Quest Sync

The dwarf tribe main quests and daily quests will employ an automatic level adjustment system known as quest sync, which will match the difficulty to the player's current class level. Any experience received upon the completion of these quests will be adjusted accordingly. Furthermore, certain quests will not allow players to proceed with a class that is different than when they accepted them.

Adjustments

Due to the various changes made to the main scenario, certain quests can no longer be progressed through or accepted. Journal entries for these quests will also no longer appear, even if they are quests you have already completed. Significant adjustments have also been made to quest rewards for main scenario quests and sidequests in A Realm Reborn.

Also read: Best Weapons In Horizon Zero Dawn That You Need To Know About

Cosmos Seeds can now be purchased from the following vendors:

Mist (X:11.0 Y:11.4) – Material Supplier

The Lavender Beds (X:11.9 Y:8.3) – Material Supplier

The Goblet (X:10.9 Y:8.9) – Material Supplier

Shirogane (X:10.5 Y:12.1) - Material Supplier

Apartments - Apartment Merchant

New Gridania (X:11.0 Y:11.2) - Tanie

Also read: New Axolotl Skin In Fortnite Season 3: Different Outfit Styles And Price

Image courtesy - FFXIV official website

Playing Faux Hollows

The object of Faux Hollows is to reveal the illustrations hidden beneath one or more panels. Only eleven panels can be turned in total when playing. Successfully uncover illustrations and earn faux leaves, which can be exchanged for various rewards. The amount of faux leaves awarded differs depending on the size and nature of the illustration uncovered.

Retellings

Uncovering a large illustration grants a retelling. With this reward, it is possible to complete an unreal trial and access Faux Hollows once more before a week has passed, making it a viable alternative to solely aiming for illustrations that grant a high number of faux leaves.

Also read: Xbox One Series S Could Be Microsoft's Cheaper Next-gen Console, Leak Suggests