Xbox One Series S Could Be Microsoft's Cheaper Next-gen Console, Leak Suggests

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X remains one of the highly anticipated next-generation gaming consoles that is set to launch later this year. However, according to a recent leak, it appears that the company has also planned a cheaper version of the next gen-console along with the much-publicised Xbox Series X.
A few pictures of a white Xbox controller recently emerged online which appears to be genuine item purchased from OfferUp for $35. The Twitter user, Zak K, who had shared an image earlier to display the product also shared a video later claiming that the product was indeed genuine. The packaging of the product also mentions that the new controller will work with both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S gaming consoles.
While a cheaper version of the next-gen console has already been speculated to release under the codename 'Lockheart', Microsoft hasn't officially unveiled the Xbox Series S. However, a few online reports suggest that the company may announce the Xbox Series S console at a special event this month.
As mentioned earlier, Microsoft is yet to unveil the Xbox Series S. However, if we go by the rumours, it is said that the Xbox One Series S will potentially release during the holiday season 2020, alongside the Xbox Series X or a few months later. However, a few leaks earlier suggested that the Xbox Series S could release a few months after its more capable variant.
Rumours also suggest that the Xbox One Series S will come with 4 Teraflops of graphics processing power as opposed to 12 Teraflops on Series X. In addition, it will also support ray-tracing and feature an SSD storage just like the Xbox Series X. However, it is believed that Series S will lack a disc slot similar to Sony's PS5 Digital Edition.
One of the biggest questions surrounding the Xbox One Series S is its pricing. According to experts, the next-gen console is expected to be priced somewhere around $250, however, this could be taken with a pinch of salt.
Image credits: zakk_exe | Twitter