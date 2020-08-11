Xbox One Series S Could Be Microsoft's Cheaper Next-gen Console, Leak Suggests

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X remains one of the highly anticipated next-generation gaming consoles that is set to launch later this year. However, according to a recent leak, it appears that the company has also planned a cheaper version of the next gen-console along with the much-publicised Xbox Series X.

Xbox One Series S leaked

A few pictures of a white Xbox controller recently emerged online which appears to be genuine item purchased from OfferUp for $35. The Twitter user, Zak K, who had shared an image earlier to display the product also shared a video later claiming that the product was indeed genuine. The packaging of the product also mentions that the new controller will work with both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S gaming consoles.

While a cheaper version of the next-gen console has already been speculated to release under the codename 'Lockheart', Microsoft hasn't officially unveiled the Xbox Series S. However, a few online reports suggest that the company may announce the Xbox Series S console at a special event this month.

Xbox One Series S release date

As mentioned earlier, Microsoft is yet to unveil the Xbox Series S. However, if we go by the rumours, it is said that the Xbox One Series S will potentially release during the holiday season 2020, alongside the Xbox Series X or a few months later. However, a few leaks earlier suggested that the Xbox Series S could release a few months after its more capable variant.

Rumours also suggest that the Xbox One Series S will come with 4 Teraflops of graphics processing power as opposed to 12 Teraflops on Series X. In addition, it will also support ray-tracing and feature an SSD storage just like the Xbox Series X. However, it is believed that Series S will lack a disc slot similar to Sony's PS5 Digital Edition.

Xbox One Series S price

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Xbox One Series S is its pricing. According to experts, the next-gen console is expected to be priced somewhere around $250, however, this could be taken with a pinch of salt.

Image credits: zakk_exe | Twitter