How To Get Daredevil Skin In Fortnite? Know More About The New Marvel Knockout Mode

Fortnite has been one of the most popular games in the gaming community. The makers have already joined hands with the Marvel makers for a collaboration. This collaboration has introduced a number of famous Marvel characters in Fortnite. They recently introduced the new Daredevil skin and the players seem to love it. Read more to know about Daredevil skin in Fortnite.

How to get Daredevil skin in Fortnite?

🎉 Marvel Knockout Super Series🎉



→ 4 Tournaments

→ Marvel Knockout LTM

🏆 Early access to new Marvel outfits

⌛ Daredevil Cup Oct 14



The players have been asking questions like how to get the Daredevil skin in Fortnite. This is because the makers introduced a new Marvel character challenge cup that required the players to a total of 4 cups for a grand prize. In order to get the Daredevil skin, the players will need to be secure an reputable place in the Daredevil cup.

The player will need to compete with a total of 2 more members for your group. The makers have introduced a new Marvel knockout mode and the players will need to play that made and secure a number of points to get the Daredevil skin. A data miner, Hypex also mentioned that the Daredevil skin might even hit the Forttntie stores on October 17. The players will need to secure a set of points to win the Marvel knockout challenge.

Positions to win Daredevil skin

North America East: 1st to 500th place

North America West: 1st to 200th place

Europe: 1st to 800th place

Brazil: 1st to 200th place

Asia: 1st to 100th place

Oceania: 1st to 100th place

Middle East: 1st to 100th place

Total points

25 points: 1st place finish in a match

10 points: 2nd place finish

5 points: 3rd - 4th place finish

3 points: 5th - 8th place finish

1 point: 9th - 16th place finish

Fortnite’s latest collaboration with Marvel Studios has certainly gained a lot of attention on social media. The players have now been asking a lot of questions about the new Marvel characters being introduced to the game. The makers not only added the characters but also some challenges related to the superheroes.

Currently, the players have been talking about the mysterious claw marks challenge that has been introduced to the game. Just like Deadpool and Aquaman skins were introduced, makers are now going to release the Wolverine challenges every week. The players need to complete all these weekly challenges in order to get the different Marvel character skins in Fortnite.

