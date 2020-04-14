What Is Hot Bomb In GTA 5 Online And How To Participate In The Mode?

Grand Theft Auto Online is an online multiplayer action-adventure game in the GTA series offering tons of different modes to the fans. The game also features an Arena War Adversary Mode called Hot Bomb which was introduced with the Arena War update.

What is Hot Bomb in GTA 5 Online?

Hot Bomb is an Arena War Adversary Mode which allows multiple players to come together and compete to be the last man or last team standing.

How to participate in Hot Bomb in GTA 5?

To participate in Hot Bomb, you need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Head over to the 'Online' tab in the game.

Step 2: Under 'Jobs', click on 'My Jobs' and select 'Rockstar created'.

Step 3: This will open up the 'Arena War'.

Step 3: Select 'Hot Bomb'

Upon loading, the host will have the option to set the mode type to a 'Last Man Standing' or 'Last Team Standing' match. In a 'Last Team Standing' game, players will be divided into two different teams, where one team works towards eliminating the other. Players can also switch between the two teams before the game begins if the 'Team Balancing' option is enabled by the host. With Team Balancing enabled, the players who participate in the game are divided into two teams, where the option to 'Join Team' before loading gets disabled.

Players can also select between any of the Arena Ready or Arena Contender vehicles before starting and, if enabled by the host, they can select a custom vehicle. This mode is not restricted to any particular Arena War vehicle. With Custom Vehicles enabled, the player is also able to upgrade their vehicle before the match starts. As the round begins, the bomb will be passed onto a random player who will be given one minute to pass it onto an enemy contender by making contact with a vehicle.

Image credits: GTA 5 Mods