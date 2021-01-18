How To Make Valorant Full Screen? A Detailed Guide On Fixing Your Screen Resolution

Valorant is one of the most successful tactical first-person shooter games that released in 2020. The FPS title from Riot Games has gained massive popularity since its launch and it continues to get better with every major update. The video game is highly competitive and it offers a number of features and customizations options which can be configured before diving into the game. It also offers a range of display settings which may also impact your overall gameplay experience.

And while gamers generally prefer to play their favourite games with the aspect ratio set at 16:9, you may have noticed that Valorant does not come with an option to directly enable widescreen without having the screen overstretched. This will obviously be a frustrating experience for players who are used to playing games on 16:9 or even 4:3 aspect ratio screens. it will be more troublesome for those gamers who are used to playing other popular shooting titles on widescreens. So, let us quickly take a look at how you can fix this issue.

How to make Valorant full screen?

To enable full screen in Valorant, you will first need to make changes to your monitor's resolution. To make these changes, you need to go to load up 'GameUserSettings.ini' file on your computer and make a few changes. You can access this file by searching term in your local disk drive. Make sure that the Valorant is installed in that drive to be able to locate this file. Once you have performed a search, the results should appear within a few seconds. You need to right-click on the search result and click on 'Open file location'. Now, open 'GameUserSettings.ini' and make the highlighted in the video below.

Once you have made the changes, you need to save the file and launch the game. This should fix the fullscreen issue with Valorant. You also need to make sure that you have the latest Valorant update on your PC.

Valorant is currently a Windows PC-exclusive title. There have been reports that the competitive shooter that the game will eventually arrive on consoles, however, there haven't been any recent development on the subject.

