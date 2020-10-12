FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Glitch: What Is The New Pro Clubs Glitch And How It Works?

FIFA 21 quickly became one of the most talked-about football simulation games since releasing a few days ago. The video game is available across all major platforms and offers an array of enhanced features including the more realistic player movements, authentic athlete behaviours, and a new dynamic attacking system, among other changes. These improvements clearly make the title seem more refined than what we have seen in earlier entries in the popular football gaming franchise.

However, there have been a few complaints from fans who don’t seem convinced with the core game modes in the title. Apart from this, many users have also reported a few glitches that they have encountered over the past few days. While this may sound a bit frustrating, there is also a new glitch that is allowing players to reach max XP within just a few hours. So, let us quickly show you how the glitch works and how you can use it yourself.

Also Read | Apex Legends Sentinel Glitch: How To Do Sentinel Glitch?

How to get max pro clubs skill points fast?

The first thing you need to do is create a Pro Club. Once you have done that, you need to find a friend as the glitch actually requires at least two people for it to work. Now, play a league match with your friend for more than five minutes and leave. After quitting the game, check out the matches you have played. If the match has been counted, you will know that the glitch has worked. You will need to play plenty of league matches and quit mid-game to ultimately get the max skill points.

Also Read | FIFA 21 Release Time: What Time Does FIFA 21 Release?

However, before you drop into the game, you need to make sure that you have set the match type to ‘League Match’ as a Friendly Cup as any other matches don’t support this exploit. This is because only League matches will count the game when you leave during an on-going match. If you are really keen to try out the FIFA 21 Pro Clubs glitch, it is suggested that you do it right now before it gets patched with a new FIFA 21 update.

FIFA 21 has been released on all major platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. The game will also be available on Sony's PS5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X/ Series S at launch.

Also Read | Fortnite Skull Trooper Challenges: List Of All Challenges To Unlock Back Bling

Also Read | Genshin Impact Side Quest: How To Complete Lingering Malady In Game?

Image credits: EA