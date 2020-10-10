Genshin Impact Side Quest: How To Complete Lingering Malady In Game?

Genshin Impact has become one of the most talked-about video games in the online gaming community since releasing a little over a week ago. The open-world RPG from miHoYo features several implementations of the gacha mechanics and is being applauded for its visual appeal, combat mechanics, and a range of intriguing characters. Set in the mystical land of Teyvat, the free-to-play title also comes with an interesting story campaign. As you progress in your gameplay journey and reach Adventure Rank 30, you will come across a side quest dubbed "Lingering Malady".
The quest specifically tasks players with locating a number of billboards and a few posters that can be found at various locations across Mondstadt. The challenge is quite straightforward, however, finding these items will consume a lot of time if you aren't sure where exactly you should be looking. So, let us walk you through all the places where you can find these hidden billboards and posters to complete the Lingering Malady quest.
As soon as you enter the quest, you will be asked to search for two posters and two billboards that are scattered around the city of Mondstadt. Luckily, the only places you need to be looking at are the rooftops in the area, and not among the city crowd.
Here are all the locations on the map where you can find the hidden posters and billboards:
Once you find all the posters and billboards, the Lingering Malady Genshin Impact quest will be completed. However, you should note that the game does not instruct players to collect these items in any specific order. This means that you can feel free to alter the above order as per your convenience.
Image credits: Genshin Impact