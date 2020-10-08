FIFA 21 Release Date, Time And Early Access: Read More About The Upcoming EA Release

FIFA 21 release is just around the corner and the players are certainly excited for the upcoming EA release. The game is officially being launched on October 9, 2020, but some of the players have already started playing the game. This is because of the early access given by the makers for all the people who bought the Ultimate of Champions Edition of the game. Read more to know about FIFA 21 release date, time and early access.

FIFA 21 Release date, time and how to get early access?

FIFA 21 is being released tomorrow and the players want to know how to get the early access for the game. The players will need to buy the ultimate or the champions edition of the game to get early access before the launch. The makers had already started this from October 6 and had given their players a total of 3 days of early access.

Currently giving more ₹2000 for a special edition of the game could not be valuable for just a single day of early access. The game is being released tomorrow so if you buy the normal edition, your game could start downloading by midnight. But if you still want to get your hands on the FIFA 21 gameplay before the majority, then getting the early access is a must.

More about FIFA 21

The maker shave certainly added a lot more to the game. They have also given a lot of advantages for the players who bought the champions or ultimate edition of the game. FIFA 21 makers certainly took it a step ahead in gaming after adding features like new player transfer and loan options. Their efforts to make the game even more realistic seem to have succeeded with additions like new attributes like plyer sharpness which shows how ready a player or a team is for a match.

With Ultimate Edition pre-order, the players will get 3 days of early access, Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches, that the game including Standard Edition, Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition. Players with EA access will get to play the game days before its release. Here is the price of every Fifa 21 edition.

Standard Edition: ₹ 3,999

Champions Edition: ₹ 4,949

Ultimate Edition: ₹ 6,499

