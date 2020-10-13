How To Do Drag Back In Fifa 21? Guide To Master Fifa 21 Controls

Fifa 21 has been released and the players seem to love it. But the players have also been asking a lot of questions about the game. Some of them wan to know about some specific controls. They have added a number of skill and dribbling moves to use in Fifa 21. Thus to help you out, have decided to pick these questions and answer them. Read more to know other details about Fifa 21.

How to do drag back in Fifa 21?

The players have been asking questions like “how to do a drag back in Fifa 21”. This has been one of the most asked questions in the gaming community. This can be answered by looking at the total controls in Fifa 21. The players will need to open their settings and browse all the controls that have been introduced in Fifa 21. A drag back is basically easy dribbling that was done by just pressing R1 in the last version. This time, the makers have decided to change the controls for this move. If you still have not been able to figure it out, we have listed down how to do a drag back in Fifa 21.

In Fifa 21, the player will need to use the R1 plus L1 button to perform a drag back. They need to press the two buttons together and use the left analogue stick to give the direction. The drag back will only happen in the opposition direction your player is running towards. This also needs the player to have the ball in their possession. This is an efficient technique to take a step back and pass it to another player if being pressed hard by the defenders. This has been one of the most popular dribbling moves used in Fifa 21. Thus making it a bit more difficult in Fifa 21 is certainly explained.

More about Fifa 21

Fifa 21 makers certainly took it a step ahead in gaming after adding features like new player transfer and loan options. Their efforts to make the game even more realistic seem to have succeeded with additions like new attributes like player sharpness which shows how ready a player or a team is for a match. With Ultimate Edition pre-order, the players will get 3 days of early access, Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches, that the game including Standard Edition, Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition. Players with EA access will get to play the game days before its release. Here is the price of every Fifa 21 edition.

Standard Edition: ₹ 3,999

Champions Edition: ₹ 4,949

Ultimate Edition: ₹ 6,499

